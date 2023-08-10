Upcoming organic farm event in Monaghan

The second in a series of organic farm events by the Irish Farmers' Association will take place in Co Monaghan next week.
The event will be held on the farm of Mark Gillanders, Ballinagall, Co. Monaghan (H18KN24) next Thursday, August 17, at 2pm.
Mr Gillanders, who is a member of the IFA Organic Project Team, has been farming organically since 2009.
He operates an organic beef and tillage enterprise. He will give an outline of the opportunities and challenges he has experienced so far at the event.
Speakers on the day will include representatives from Bord Bia, Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, the Organic Trust and the Irish Organic Association.
IFA Organic Project Team chairman John Curran said these events will be an "excellent opportunity" for anyone who is considering entering organic production.
"The events are open to all farmers who are considering organic farming as an option. Anyone who is considering entering organic production should attend," he said.