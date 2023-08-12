€5bn needed for rural road repairs

The estimated cost of works on rural roads countrywide is over €5bn, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told the Dail.

He said major cuts to funding for regional and local roads during the post-2008 recession resulted in the build-up of a substantial backlog of work.

Replying to Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy, he said the improvement and maintenance of these roads is the statutory responsibility of each local authority.

Works are funded from local authorities own resources, supplemented by State road grants. The initial selection and prioritisation of works to be funded is a matter for the local authority.

Because of the pressures on the regional and local road network, about 90% of available Exchequer grant assistance to local authorities is directed to maintenance and renewal works rather than for new roads or road realignments.

The Department assesses any road improvement projects proposed by local authorities for funding consideration on a case-by-case basis.

Given the limited funding available for regional and local road improvement works, he said it is important for local authorities to prioritise projects within their overall area of responsibility with these requirements in mind.

Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith asked Minister Ryan if he would ensure that much-needed additional funding would be provided for the non-national routes, which vary greatly from village streets to narrow boreens.

Deputy Smith said there is an urgent requirement for increased investment due to the very substantial increase in costs that have arisen over the past two years in road maintenance products and construction work.

Minister Ryan said the primary focus of investment within the budget available for regional and local roads is on the protection and renewal of the network. The total allocated at the start of this year was €626m compared to €607m in 2022.

“In recognition of the fact that cost inflation is having a significant impact on the cost of delivering regional and local road annual programmes,” he said local authorities were notified last month of a €22.5m supplementary allocation for key road strengthening programmes.