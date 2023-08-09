ICOS warns of reduced milk supply as it objects to dairy exit scheme 

ICOS said it is warning the Government that the introduction of a dairy exit scheme could reduce milk supply and "have very serious economic implications" for processors.

The co-operative representative body has confirmed its opposition to such a scheme, saying that it "does not believe that the proposed scheme will contribute to a viable and sustainable dairy industry into the future".

'Undesirable consequences'

In its formal submission to the Food Vision Dairy Group, ICOS has expressed its strong reservations to the introduction of a dairy exit scheme.

It said it believes the proposal will have "undesirable consequences for the dairy sector at farm and processing level".

Chairman of the ICOS dairy committee Niall Matthews said that the dairy industry "must be allowed to increase productivity at an organic and reasonable growth rate, so as to support existing family farms and generational renewal".

"The reduction in emissions can be achieved by adopting science-based measures on farm, and by supporting the adoption of new technologies," Mr Matthews said.

He said ICOS is adamant that any scheme to reduce emissions must:

Not impact on milk volumes available to process at co-op level;

Allow for gradual/organic growth by milk suppliers;

Promote generational renewal and new entrants to dairying to ensure innovation, diversity and a balanced age profile in the dairy food industry;

Provide a guarantee that the rights of landowners will not be affected and that lands are transferable to all enterprises, including dairy farmers, who may wish to reduce stocking rates on existing holdings.

"ICOS is warning the Government that the introduction of a policy that will reduce milk supply could have very serious economic implications for processing co-ops," Mr Matthews said.

The dairy sector has already transitioned from a period of expansion to moderate growth.

"It is essential that milk processing plants are utilised as efficiently as possible due to our seasonal grass-based production model. We cannot support a policy that could reduce milk supply with consequences for the investment made in dairy processing by farmers and their co-ops."

As global demand for dairy continues to increase, Mr Matthews said that any reduction in Irish output could "be offset elsewhere".