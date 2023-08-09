UK consumption decline spells more beef price misery

Beef consumption is predicted to remain subdued for the rest of the year in the UK, Ireland's biggest export market.

With lower consumption also seen across the EU, mainly due to consumers reducing their out-of-home spend, and expected to persist for the rest of the year, according to the European Commission, prospects for better demand to lift low beef cattle prices are poor.

Meanwhile, a seasonal increase in beef cattle supplies in the UK and Ireland in the second half of the year could put further pressure on prices, on the supply side.

The UK market accounted for 43% of Irish exports in value terms last year. Now, the most recent British retail data, for 12 weeks up to June 11, has shown a 2.7% reduction in consumer beef purchases, in volume terms (with variable summer weather an additional sales damper). But hard-pressed British consumers were still spending 9.2% more on beef, year-on-year, because food price inflation has pushed the price per kg up 12.2%.

Bord Bia is blaming difficult market conditions for the recent low Irish Irish beef cattle prices.

British shoppers are expected to restrict their buying for the rest of the year, as high prices continue. Year-on-year, UK food prices are expected to be about 10% ahead by the end of the year, down from the food price inflation high of 19.2% in March, the highest rate for over 45 years.

The inflation rate for prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages had fallen to 18.4% in May, and 17.4% in June, bringing a little relief for shoppers who had told a YouGov survey in February that one in nine had skipped meals in the previous three months because they couldn’t afford food.

As inflation eases, the UK's Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said retail beef sales might increase, as more cash-strapped shoppers moved away from out-of-home food spending. But AHDB predicts that reduced volumes purchased and switching to cheaper proteins will hamper sales.

The reduced demand has pushed down prices for beef cattle in both the UK and Ireland, and across Europe, despite fewer cattle being slaughtered. Since February, the average EU beef and veal price fell 7%. But the Irish beef price has fallen faster than the export benchmark price calculated by Bord Bia based on prevailing export market prices.

According to AHDB, Irish farmers were paid only 4p/kg less for beef cattle in January compared to in Britain. But in mid-July, the gap had widened to just over 60p. The board stated that the gap is usually only this wide when cattle prices are high.

Not surprisingly, UK imports of the cheaper Irish beef rose in May, year-on-year, a welcome development in view of beef imports to the UK being forecast to fall by 2%, annually, driven by reduced demand.

Exporters will hope that trend continues, and that the October introduction of documentary checks in the UK for high and medium-risk EU (including Ireland) products of animal origin will not disrupt trading. The full border checking regime, including identity checks and physical inspections, had been due to begin in January 2024. However, it is now emerging that these post-Brexit border checks may be postponed (for the fifth time),due to their potential inflationary effects.

Exporters will also hope for increased demand from China, following the successful re-admission of Irish beef to the Chinese market last January. It was followed by Bord Bia launching high-profile campaigns in China to promote meat from Europe, and build awareness of Ireland as a supplier.