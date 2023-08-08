Applications open for Ornua sustainability scholarship with UCC

The scholarship for Cork University Business School is worth €16,000 and covers college fees as well as a stipend
The Ornua Scholarship, which was launched for the first time in 2021, will support a postgraduate student in the upcoming academic year, in pursuing a career path towards sustainability leadership in agri-food

Kerrygold owner Ornua has partnered with University College Cork to offer a fully-funded postgraduate scholarship for the MSc in Sustainable Development, Agri-Food and Co-operatives.

The Ornua Scholarship, which was launched for the first time in 2021, will support a student in the upcoming academic year, helping them pursue a career towards sustainability leadership in agri-food. 

As part of their participation in the programme, the successful scholar will complete a work placement with Ornua in 2024.

The scholarship for Cork University Business School, which is part of UCC, is worth €16,000 to the student recipient, as it covers college fees as well as a stipend.

The first-of-its-kind master's programme integrates collaborative approaches into the study of sustainable development and agri-food, offering work placements and research-based learning to help students secure roles in areas such as ESG, green energy, logistics, project management, agri-advisory and research.

"We firmly believe that investing in education and developing talent is key to driving sustainable development and securing a prosperous future for the entire Irish agri-food sector," said Dave Fitzgerald, Sustainability Director at Ornua.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with UCC. This scholarship will help participants further develop cutting-edge research, gain practical experience and contribute to the dairy industry's collective effort in further embedding sustainability.”

Celia Cremin, last year's Ornua scholar, said the mentorship and guidance helped her gain "valuable insights into the dairy industry," adding that undertaking the MSc gave her a "strong competitive edge," as she embarks on her career.

