Beef price falls plunge margins into losses

The difficulties and challenges facing beef finishers are continuing to pile a mountain of pressure on the sustainability of the sector.

The processors have wiped a further 5c/kg of their base quotes for both steers and heifers being supplied to their plants this week, plunging the finishers into deeper losses for the season, which has added to the difficulties the wettest July on record has created for many of them.

The base price for steers is now at 460c/kg, while heifers are on a base of 465c/kg. Suppliers trying their hand at negotiations on price with the factories are finding that it has come closer to 'hitting a stone wall' this week.

It appears that only the large suppliers are left with any muscle to achieve a top-up on the factory quotes, and while each week there is hope that the decline has bottomed out, it is still a guessing and hoping situation.

If there is substance for being optimistic, it lies in the young bull prices holding at 470-475c/kg for R's, while the decline in the cow price has also steadied at around 420c/kg for R's this week.

The number of young bulls being supplied to the factories is quite low, with cow numbers holding up well to supply the catering and manufacturing sectors of the market, which appear to be the more remunerative segment for the processors.

IFA Livestock Committee chairman, Brendan Golden has underlined the seriousness of a situation in which the prices have fallen below the cost of production, which is completely unsustainable for any length of time.

Approaching mid-August with the start-up of the weanling Autumn trade and increasing numbers of finished cattle coming off grass, coupled with the pressure to sell under 30 months, it is a daunting thought for cattlemen.

February 2021 born calves are already at or coming up to the cut-off point for the underage premium. Due to the Irish calving pattern, most 2021-born animals will hit their 30 months within the next month to five weeks.

Loss of the premium will further exacerbate the situation by reducing their returns further, with no alternative to moving the animals on heading into the annual autumn peak supply season.