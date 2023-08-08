Lamb prices down almost €2/kg in just six weeks

A further 20-30c/kg has been slashed off lamb prices this week.
Lamb prices down almost €2/kg in just six weeks

a further 20-30c/kg off their prices for this week.

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 13:41
Martin Ryan

The skies over the lamb trade are continuing to darken, with the processors slashing a further 20-30c/kg off their prices for this week.

The unrelenting downward pressure on the trade at the factories has become completely demoralising for the breeders who had stayed with the sector, while so many thousands quit over recent years.

Factory base quotes are ranging 600-610c/kg for this week. Suppliers are reporting that they are securing deals with the factories for 10-20c/kg over the quoted price with a bit of negotiation, and there are a few mentions of up to 640c/kg for quality lots.

However, the bottom line is that producers are now experiencing a drop in their returns approaching €2/kg compared to what they were getting six to seven weeks ago, which adds up to a hefty chunk of their cheque for a load of lambs.

The Bord Bia analysis of prices shows that Irish producers have received an average of 5% less than 2022 year-to-date, while the average comparable price in New Zealand is down by almost 20%, and prices are back an average of 18% in Australia compared to last year.

On the other hand, prices in Spain are higher by 4.8%, and 4.3% in France. Bord Bia figures show that the Irish average price at the end of July was 653c/kg, while producers in Australia were on an average of 289c/kg and in France the average was 812c/kg.

The prices in the other sheepmeat markets were Spain 665c/kg, New Zealand 395c/kg, Britain 678c/kg and Northern Ireland 614c/kg, which indicates the volatility of international trade for lamb in 2023.

More in this section

Signpost: Carbon flux towers and our experience re-wetting at Gurteen College Signpost: Carbon flux towers and our experience re-wetting at Gurteen College
Close up farmer sprays clean milking machines in dairy Raising soil water storage capacity to meet new requirements
Views invited on agri mechanics shortage
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>Researchers have said that the immune system "needs to learn how not to over-respond in early life in order to avoid excessive damaging reactions later in life that can lead to disease".</p>

Study finds rural children 'grow to have better regulated immune systems'

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd