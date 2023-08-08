Lamb prices down almost €2/kg in just six weeks

The skies over the lamb trade are continuing to darken, with the processors slashing a further 20-30c/kg off their prices for this week.

The unrelenting downward pressure on the trade at the factories has become completely demoralising for the breeders who had stayed with the sector, while so many thousands quit over recent years.

Factory base quotes are ranging 600-610c/kg for this week. Suppliers are reporting that they are securing deals with the factories for 10-20c/kg over the quoted price with a bit of negotiation, and there are a few mentions of up to 640c/kg for quality lots.

However, the bottom line is that producers are now experiencing a drop in their returns approaching €2/kg compared to what they were getting six to seven weeks ago, which adds up to a hefty chunk of their cheque for a load of lambs.

The Bord Bia analysis of prices shows that Irish producers have received an average of 5% less than 2022 year-to-date, while the average comparable price in New Zealand is down by almost 20%, and prices are back an average of 18% in Australia compared to last year.

On the other hand, prices in Spain are higher by 4.8%, and 4.3% in France. Bord Bia figures show that the Irish average price at the end of July was 653c/kg, while producers in Australia were on an average of 289c/kg and in France the average was 812c/kg.

The prices in the other sheepmeat markets were Spain 665c/kg, New Zealand 395c/kg, Britain 678c/kg and Northern Ireland 614c/kg, which indicates the volatility of international trade for lamb in 2023.