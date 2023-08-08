Raising soil water storage capacity to meet new requirements

From December 1, 2023, dairy farmers will be obliged to have the capacity to store 21 days’ worth of soiled water, meaning many farms will need to raise their storage capacity to meet the new requirements.

Farmers supplying liquid or winter milk will have a further year to meet the 31-day requirement.

Soiled water results mainly from parlour washings, but also includes runoff from open silage pits, etc.

Spreading soiled water on land will not be allowed during the final three weeks of this year. The storage requirement is for the cow numbers milked at peak during the year and does not relate to the numbers milked during December.

Nevertheless, farmers milking cows through December need to provide ample storage to comply with the new closed period.

Parlour washings

The amount of parlour washings produced on farms varies a lot. It depends on the type of parlour and the area cleaned with a volume washer.

The volume of dairy washings and slurry produced per cow is under review in the Nitrates Action Programme.

On many dairy farms, there is a slatted tank in the collecting yard, and the milking machine and bulk tank washings are pumped into it. These farmers will have a good idea of how much parlour washings they are generating by virtue of the time it takes to fill this tank.

Another possibility is to estimate soiled water production by measuring the duration of washdown by the output of the washdown hose. The typical volume of parlour washings produced on farms is 30L/cow/day or 0.21m3/week. Rainfall on unroofed collecting and return yards may bring the storage requirement up to about 40L/cow/day.

It’s worth noting that if cows are eating silage while standing in the collecting yard, the contents of the tank are regarded as slurry and it has to be stored from October 1 until the end of the closed period for spreading slurry.

It is acceptable to store parlour washings in slurry tanks, but it has to be stored for the full closed period. Parlour washings are classified as soiled water provided they have a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of less than 2,500 and a dry matter content of less than 1%.

Tips

Tom's three tips to reduce your soiled water are: