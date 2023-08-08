Views invited on agri mechanics shortage

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 12:04
Ray Ryan

Agricultural mechanics should be among those added to the lists of critical skills, the Dail recently heard.

Oireachtas Agriculture Committee chairman Jackie Cahill called on the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) to act on the issue.

He said construction plant fitters and heavy vehicle mechanics should also be included in the lists to enable non-European Union nationals coming to work in Ireland to fill these positions.

Stressing there is currently a shortage of qualified individuals to fill vacancies, he said the pipeline of those in apprenticeships will not match the numbers that are going to retire from these areas in the coming years.

Minister of State Neale Richmond said Ireland operates a managed employment permits system, maximising the benefits of economic migration and minimising the risk of disrupting Ireland’s labour market.

It is designed to facilitate the entry of appropriately skilled non-European Economic Area nationals to fill skills or labour shortages in the State in the short to medium term.

The lists are subject to an evidence-based review, which incorporates consideration of available research.

It also includes a public consultation that provides stakeholders with an opportunity to submit data on the extent of skills or labour shortages.

Submissions to the review are considered by the Interdepartmental Group (IDG) on Economic Migration Policy, with membership drawn from key Government Departments.

Minister Richmond said the public consultation phase is currently underway and will remain open until August 18.

The occupation of mechanic (agricultural or heavy vehicle) is currently on the ineligible occupations list and, as such, an employment permit cannot be granted at present for it.

“There has been engagement between my Department and the Department of Transport in regard to the sector, and we expect to receive a submission on mechanics to the Review of the Occupations Lists.

The occupation of construction plant fitter, while not on the critical skills occupations list, is eligible for a general employment permit subject to a labour market needs test,” he said.

Minister Richmond said the Department invites submissions from industry representatives and stakeholders on the nature and extent of labour and skills shortages.

“The submission process is a vital source of information and serves to inform the Department’s final assessment of the status of occupations,” he said.

Minister Richmond, replying to another question from Robert Troy, said the submissions will be analysed by the Interdepartmental Group, chaired by the DETE, following the eight weeks consultation phase.

It is expected that Departmental recommendations, informed by the IDG, will be submitted for ministerial approval by November and amendments made to Employment Permits Regulations, as necessary.








