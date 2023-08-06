Acclaim hits the Bullseye in Aherla

It is hard to believe we are well into August now; a busy schedule has meant the school holidays are flying by, and from a weather perspective, it certainly feels more like late September, with plenty of cool, cloudy, damp days.

Like everyone else, and especially the tillage farmers, some heat and sunshine would be really welcome now; all we can do is stay positive in that, hopefully, we will get an Indian summer and be basking in glorious weather right through the autumn.

Powerwashers have been busy all week as we finished washing all the cubicle sheds to have them clean for the winter. As we are also autumn-calving, all the calf sheds have been washed and disinfected as have the calving pens.

The in-calf heifers have moved up in front of the house on a strip fence, so as we see them a few times daily, we are feeding them 1kg oats per head along with dry cow minerals and they have access to top-quality straw in order to get more fibre in the diet so as to ensure they are ready to transition to a fresh calved diet.

All our autumn-calvers are in-calf to sexed semen, so fingers crossed that some of those heifer calves may make the show ring in 2024.

With all the preparations for autumn calving in place, we were just in the nick of time as Eedy Rubicon Acclaim decided to calve early under a supermoon.

She had a fine-sized healthy heifer calf by MB Luckylady Bullseye, which is a bull we had coded last autumn. She held first service to him and managed to shave 18 days of her expected calving date, and thankfully she had a good size springing and has settled into her new role as a milker exceptionally well and she is still only 23 months old.

We purchased Eedy Rubicon Acclaim from the Helen family last September, her dam Eedy Beemer EX90 is also the dam of Eedy Crushable Acclaim was a max score VG89 at two-year-old in 2022 and stood Champion at Clonakilty Show before heading to her new owners, Brian and Michael Yates in Scotland for whom she has since won Agriscot Super Heifer champion, All Britain Intermediate two-year-old champion, Intermediate Champion & Reserve Overall Champion at UK Dairy Expo along with Supreme Champion at 2023 Royal Highland and Grand Champion at 2023 Royal Welsh.

The grand dam Eedy Alexander Acclaim EX94 has also previously stood champion at Clonakilty show and Confined Champion at the National Dairy Show, the third dam is an EX95 Eedy CIX Acclaim.

The Acclaim cow family has won the best cow family award at the CHFC herd competition for the last four years, a huge credit to the Helen family, it was clear to see the sense of pride Robert has in the cow family the day we collected the Rubicon and we certainly are proud to have a part of that cow family on our farm, who knows Rathard Bullseye Acclaim might even have her own success in the future.

Cows have now grazed the reseed we did in June, it got a post-emergence spray of Clover Max so the sward looks clean now and clover content seems good, we plan to graze at 14-18 day intervals to encourage tillering and get a good dense sward before the winter.

The way weather patterns have gone with climate change, it can be hard to decide what route we should take in building Autumn grass covers, if warm sunny weather appears then growth rates could be high, for now we will keep grazing as normal and have an eye on the forecast. We are following the cows with protected urea whilst skipping the clover paddocks, which we try to target with parlour washings.

Red clover swards are growing well, so we would hope to cut them again for bales in late august ensuring we will have a good supply of quality bales for the winter. The remainder of the slurry will be spread on the red clover fields once they have been cut.

We are trying to have a good plan in place for the autumn as we don’t want to leave a big workload until the last minute as we have a few trips to the UK planned. Heifer calves will be moving onto aftergrass in the next week; we will weigh them and dose them prior to moving.

We have been feeding 1.5kg of nuts per head to them all summer so as to ensure they grow well and we will continue to feed them when they move onto aftergrass to try and avoid vitamin B deficiency which can become a big issue on lush grass with lack of stem and fibre.

We lost a calf to vitamin B deficiency a few years ago, onset can be rapid, so while feeding nuts comes at a cost, the cost of prevention is cheaper than the cost of a livestock loss.