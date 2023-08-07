Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Monday, August 7 - Sunday, August 13

Grassland Management

    Reseeding at this time of year gives an excellent return on investment, and getting it done early in the autumn window will help to improve grass establishment and aid weed control.

    Rotation length should be stretching now to more than 23 days this week to stretch available grass as growth rates are still below average early August norms, despite a significant improvement.

    Continue to apply nitrogen as all the recent rain, along with soil temperatures being good, will help growth to push on.

    All Stock

  • Order straw; it will be scarce!
  • Continue to assess feedstocks so that you can construct a winter feed budget.
  • Try to prioritise available grass for the most productive stock on the farm. If you are short of grass, supplement sooner rather than later.
  • Remember to continue to keep on top of parasite control, particularly in young stock. Don’t dose for the sake of it.

Sucklers

  • Make sure to supplement both spring and fresh autumn calves with magnesium, as grass is getting softer.
  • Watch for summer mastitis. Cows will isolate themselves from the herd and will be stiff when walking. Milkier-type cows will obviously be more at risk. Keep a particular eye on recently dried-off cows. Controlling flies around cows will help to reduce the incidence of mastitis too.
  • Keep fresh calves on good quality grass to ensure cows return to cycling quickly and have sufficient milk to feed their calf. Early-born spring calves will be weaned shortly and should be on a good-quality creep mix well in advance

Dairy

  • Monitor performance and address any significant drop-offs. Spring cows are only 60% of the way through their lactation, so the next 120 days will determine profitability for 2023 - don’t leave them slip off too fast.
  • Are you feeding enough protein? Milk urea levels below 20 indicate a possible undersupply of protein.

Finishers

  • If you have cattle finished or close to finish make sure to shop around for the best price for your stock. Where possible, don’t kill under-finished stock off grass.
  • If finishers are on grass, high-energy supplementation will get the final cover on them. There is little need for supplementary protein when feeding heavy cattle on grass.
  • Keep minerals licks or mineral premix in front of finishers if they are not included in the concentrates you are feeding. Minerals and vitamins are vital for efficient and healthy animal performance at grass.

