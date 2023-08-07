Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Reseeding at this time of year gives an excellent return on investment, and getting it done early in the autumn window will help to improve grass establishment and aid weed control.

Rotation length should be stretching now to more than 23 days this week to stretch available grass as growth rates are still below average early August norms, despite a significant improvement.

Continue to apply nitrogen as all the recent rain, along with soil temperatures being good, will help growth to push on.

All Stock