Vet on the Moove: Taking the guesswork out of cell counts with milk recording

Milk recording is a newish venture on our farm and now we wonder how we ever managed without it. The amount of individual cow data that is made available is “farm life” changing.

For us, milk recording day is an opportunity to catch up with our neighbour/milk recorder, Tim Sheehan and also it’s the anticipation of finding any high cell count cows or, even better, cows that have been cured since the previous recording.

Since starting, milking recording on our farm has improved our cell count significantly. We have been able to selectively breed replacements and cull chronic cows from the herd. The milk recording lifetime report is a super asset to us as shows us the profitability and performance of our cows, it takes away the guesswork.

We have a DeLaval jar herringbone parlour, so it makes it a very simple process for sampling each cow and recording the volumes.

We all have our jobs that morning; mine is calling out the cow numbers to Tim as he likes to keep things very calm and not alarm the cows to a new presence in the parlour. I have been explaining to Jonathan’s nephews, David and Thomas, the importance of being quiet in the parlour and how the cows enjoy a peaceful milking time.

Last week, we had a case of mastitis in the herd just before milk recording; cow 1107 came back with a cell count of 988,000 cells/ml (almost a 'millionaire').

We took a sample from the infected quarter prior to treatment and put it in the freezer for now. This is important to do for any cow with mastitis, as you never know when an outbreak is looming, and you will have a sample ready to go to the lab for culture and sensitivity when required.

It doesn’t cost anything to do this little step, but it could save you money in the long run by choosing the right anti-biotic for the specific bacteria you are dealing with.

Make sure to take the sample as sterile as possible, as any contamination will make it null and void for culture.

In our report, we had five cows that were over the 200,000 threshold to be classified as a high cell count cow. The next plan will be to use the California milk test paddle on all of these cows and find which quarters are infected.

When using this device, it's essential to have to teats clean and to strip out the fore milk first before placing an equal amount into each quadrant.

Sometimes the paddle quadrants can get contaminated with dirt from the hair on the udder or she moves, and the wrong milk goes into the wrong quadrant; it's a bit of hassle, but in those cases, it’s important to start over.

Once the quarters are identified using the CMT Paddle samples, I plan to take samples for culture and sensitivity to find out what bacteria is causing the high cell counts on our farm. There are fantastic videos on the Teagasc website on the interpretation of the CMT.

If only one quarter is infected, the option is there to dry off that quarter. We try to milk the high cell count cows last, but we cluster dip between cows, make sure that the dip is fresh, the correct dilution, and not contaminated.

Ensure the clusters don’t get air locked, so always dip two clusters, not four at a time. The main priority is to keep infected cows away from uninfected cows and to remember basic hygiene in the parlour at all times.

When treating mastitis cases, it is so important to always use an anti-inflammatory such as meloxicam, as it is firstly a painful condition, and the inclusion of an NSAID had been shown to reduce the SCC of the cow during the treatment.

Always follow the treatment protocol advised by your vet for any anti-biotic treatment and finish the course to the end to reduce the risk of future Antibiotic resistance. In this cow’s case, it was a mild “clotty” mastitis with no other clinical signs; however, if E.coli mastitis is suspected or the cow is off form in any way, a vet visit is required urgently as she may be going toxic.

The next recording will be our third of the year, and this will give an indication of what cows may need to be dried off early to allow for a better cure rate. Hopefully, cow 1107 will be back down to under 200 SCC, but in the meantime we will CMT her regularly as a precaution.

There is a new Cellcheck cell count solutions consult now available to all dairy farmers through Animal Health Ireland.

It involves a consultation visit with your trained local vet, looking at the cows, the milking routine, the machine and all aspects of your milk recording data. It is open to any dairy herd that has a bulk cell count over 200,000 cell/ml and is an opportunity to really dive into the finer details of your milking system and solve the SCC issue at hand.

You can apply online at AHI.ie/cellcheck if you feel this could benefit your farm.

This week I will be swapping my wellies for my tan Chelsea boots and heading to the Dublin Horse Show for two days. My very talented cousin, Alan O'Regan, has qualified for the six-year-old class, looking forward to cheering him on and best of luck to all competing.