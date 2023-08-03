New forestry programme 'a lost opportunity' for farmers

Following the European Commission’s approval of the afforestation scheme under Ireland's new forestry programme, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has described it as a "lost opportunity".

IFA farm forestry chairman Jason Fleming said that while the funding for the scheme is "very strong", the way the scheme is constructed "will turn many farmers off the programme".

The commission announced this week it had granted state aid approval to the €308m afforestation scheme.

Farmers 'central'

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, welcoming the news, said that farmers are "absolutely central to the success of our overall forestry strategy".

"Reflecting that ambition, our new programme is designed to attract and reward farmers ahead of any other landowners. This Government’s policy is to provide farmers with the biggest opportunity to benefit from the forestry payments this programme can deliver," he said.

The new programme provides for increased premiums for planting trees of up to €1,142 per hectare depending on the forest type, as well as extending the premium period from 15 to 20 years for farmers.

Others will receive premiums for 15 years.

It offers a range of planting options and the rates are 46%-66% higher than the previous programme. The total budget for the forestry programme 2023–2027 is €1.3bn.

'Several issues'

The IFA's Jason Fleming has said that the association has "consistently raised several issues" with the programme with Government that have not been addressed, and as a result, the programme "won’t meet the needs of farmers and lacks reassurance for farmers regarding the commercial viability of forestry investments".

"Farmers will be required to reduce their productive area by 32%, for areas of biodiversity enhancement and broadleaves with only a 20-year premium despite the loss of timber earnings along with the eco-system services being provided," Mr Fleming said.

"This requirement also extends to the replanting stage with no grant, premium, or compensation for the lost productive area."

He said that the organisation would continue its campaign to seek changes to the new programme "until farmers' concerns are heard".