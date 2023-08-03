Milk supply down 9.9m litres 

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at around 1.05bn litres in June 2023.
In the six months from January to June 2023, domestic milk intake was estimated at 4.6bn litres, a decline of 39.9m (0.9%) when compared with the corresponding period for 2022.

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 11:41
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at around 1.05bn litres in June 2023, a decrease of 0.9% (9.9m litres) when compared with June 2022.

The June 2023 intake is down by 1.8% (19.5m litres) when compared with June 2021.

Fat content dropped from 4% in June 2022 to 3.98% in June 2023. 

Protein content also fell from 3.47% to 3.39% over the same period.

Butter production increased by 1,600 tonnes, from 29,100 tonnes in June 2022 to 30,600 tonnes in June 2023.

Skim milk powder production decreased from 26,200 tonnes in June 2022 to 21,200 tonnes in June 2023.

Time for a different milk production approach from 'On High'

