The scheme is a support measure designed to enhance animal health and husbandry on suckler farms.
Payment in new suckler scheme 'far too low'

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) livestock chairman Brendan Golden said that the National Beef Welfare Scheme is a "support for service providers, not farmers".

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 10:01
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The new suckler scheme announced this week has received strong criticism from farmers over the payment rate, and an Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) testing requirement.

It will support farmers in meal-feeding suckler calves in advance of and after weaning, and in testing for the presence of IBR in their herds.

"This is such a poorly designed scheme," according to Mr Golden. 

"The payment per farmer is far too low and on too few cows. 

"Most of it will leak to vets, laboratories, and others. The inclusion of IBR testing is a huge error of judgment by the minister."

Scheme 'must be redesigned'

The scheme "fails miserably" to deliver on the minister's commitment to provide suckler farmers with a replacement scheme for BEEP-S with "similar ambition and practical measures", the IFA said.

"A suckler farmer in BEEP-S with 25 cows received €84/cow. This scheme will only return €47/cow to that farmer while also requiring additional actions that are cost prohibitive and add nothing to the income of the farm," the IFA said.

Mr Golden said that the scheme "must be redesigned; practical measures included; payment rates increased; and ceilings brought in line with the BEEP-S it is replacing".

€50/cow in new scheme for suckler farmers

