€50/cow in new scheme for suckler farmers

A new scheme for suckler farmers delivering €50 per cow-calf pair has been announced.

The National Beef Welfare Scheme is a support measure designed to enhance animal health and husbandry on suckler farms.

The scheme will support farmers in meal-feeding suckler calves in advance of and after weaning, and in testing for the presence of Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) in their herds.

Both actions are mandatory for farmers who wish to participate in the scheme.

Farmers who take part in the NBWS, as well as the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), will earn €200 per cow-calf pair.

Animal health

Commenting on the new scheme, Minister McConalogue outlined its importance from an animal health and welfare perspective.

"We have a truly world-class suckler sector driven by farmers who are constantly looking at improving all aspects of their herd," Mr McConalogue said.

"This scheme promotes calf nutrition and herd health.

"Meal feeding is important for calves to thrive and this scheme assists farmers to cover increased costs in caring for their livestock at weaning stage."

IBR

IBR is also being targeted, the minister said, because it is a highly contagious viral condition affecting cattle.

"The scheme incentivises farmers to conduct a snapshot test of their herd, to gauge its prevalence in the national herd," Mr McConalogue said.

"Based on the results, farmers can access advice on improving the IBR status of their herd.

"The results of the IBR diagnostic testing will provide each participating farmer with information on the IBR status of their herd, enabling farmers in consultation with their veterinary practitioner to develop a tailored approach to IBR as part of their herd health plan."

The minister added that the new scheme is an "important income support" for suckler farmers.

Requirements

Participants must introduce meal feeding for a period of four weeks pre-weaning and two weeks post-weaning to reduce calf stress at weaning time. Farmers will be paid €35 per eligible calf up to a maximum of 40 calves.

Farmers must also get their herd tested for IBR by engaging a vet to select, blood sample, and test up to 20 animals for IBR antibodies.

Where a herd has 20 or more bovines, 20 must be tested. If a herd has less than 20 bovines, then all must be tested.

Farmers will be paid up to €300 per herd depending on the number of animals tested for IBR.

Applications must be lodged online through agfood.ie with a closing date of September 12.

There is no facility for late applications because scheme actions must be completed before November 1 to allow for payments to participants to issue in mid-December 2023.