Agri-food sector starved of funding

The shortage of investment funding for the agri-food sector has been identified by the European Commission as one of the challenges to transition towards a smart, sustainable, competitive, resilient, and diversified sector.

Since 2011, investment in the sector increased by 27%. However, the commission says there is now a risk-averse attitude to the sector among investors and banks, due to its low-profit margins, lack of collateral, long payback periods, and the lack of benchmark data to assess potential investments.

The commission says the financing gap to overcome the current challenges of the agri-food sector is estimated at €12.5bn, of which 78% is needed by small-sized agri-food enterprises, and 57% is for long-term loans.

As one of the 24 divisions of the EU’s manufacturing industry, the agri-food sector is the single largest employer (7.5% of total employment), generating 9% of the manufacturing industry’s turnover.

Growth of the agri-food sector has made the EU the world’s largest agri-food exporter.

The companies active in the EU food chain are nearly all small or medium enterprises with limited capacity for investment. Only a handful of large companies have more capacity to invest in technological innovation.

Low public investment

“Despite this difficult context, the agri-food sector has been able to gather a significant investment volume, that has increased by 27% since 2011”, said the commission.

However, it is still not enough for the investments needed in sustainable competitiveness.

Low public investment in some rural areas is also seen as a specific challenge for maintaining farming activities, which in turn affects food processing, noted the Commission.

The EU itself provides financial support, including the newly reformed Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which aims to contribute to the sector’s transition.

The commission said the agri-food sector is trusted for providing high-quality and safe products and guaranteeing food security, but it has environmental, social and economic challenges at global and EU levels, including deforestation, biodiversity loss, soil degradation, water pollution, and resource scarcity.

Another major challenge seen is securing farmers' and fishers’ incomes (which are relatively low, on average), and viable rural areas. There are also low food retail profit margins (1-3%).

Primary producers face climate change uncertainty and the challenge of generational renewal, with fewer young people attracted to the food sector.

Robust and stable

Despite the challenges, the commission said the food system can be considered as relatively robust and stable in the EU. The EU agri-food supply chain has demonstrated a high degree of resilience. EU agriculture also reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (by 20% since 1990) while increasing production.

But dependency on fossil fuels; higher costs for fertilisers, animal feed, energy, raw materials, transport, and packaging are highlighted by the Commission, making investments in sustainable competitiveness more necessary.

The consultation now launched is primarily focused on the “middle” part of the food chain. With primary producers such as farmers already subject to a range of policies and tools, the EU Commission wants to explore now how sectors like food retail can contribute.

The Commission invites views, for example, on nudging consumers towards healthy and sustainable food choices, and on how processors can support their suppliers. It says efficient energy use, transport, and logistics must also be addressed, to deliver food in a climate-friendly way.

The commission also notes that the overconsumption of certain foods is linked to environmental and health issues.