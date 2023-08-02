Farmers urge DAFM to publish N&P statements as lack of data leaves them 'flying blind'

Farmers are urging the Department of Agriculture to publish up-to-date nitrogen and phosphorus ('N&P') use data as they are currently "flying blind" without it.

The department has previously provided cattle-only nitrogen and phosphorus statements through agfood.ie, which are useful for farmers in planning for the remainder of the year to ensure compliance with the limits set in the nitrates regulations.

This helps to avoid penalities for breaching the limits of 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare or the limit of 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare for those who hold an approved nitrates derogation.

'Flying blind'

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association deputy president Denis Drennan has described as "an astonishing omission" the department's decision not to publish the most up-to-date figures they have for farmers.

Mr Drennan said that in previous years, farmers were able to check online early in July and at regular intervals thereafter, allowing them to adjust their stocking rate accordingly.

He said that farmers are now "flying blind" in terms of their nitrates and phosphorus impact on stocking rates in a situation where breaching limits could have "enormously significant consequences".

'Chaos'

"Farmers need to know where they are at both in terms of general 'room to manoeuvre' and specifically on issues relating to TAMS and maybe the need to go to low emission slurry spreading," Mr Drennan said.

"That would be true in any year, but in this year where both cow banding and the derogations situation are already going to be causing chaos, farmers will find the department’s inability to inform individual farmers of where they stand in relation to the limits absolutely chaotic and inexcusable.

"Farmers [are] effectively being asked by the department to obey a speed limit without being supplied with a speedometer."