Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Farmers urge DAFM to publish N&P statements as lack of data leaves them 'flying blind'

"Farmers need to know where they are at."
Farmers urge DAFM to publish N&P statements as lack of data leaves them 'flying blind'

The department has previously provided cattle-only nitrogen and phosphorus statements through agfood.ie, which are useful for farmers in planning for the remainder of the year to ensure compliance with the limits set in the nitrates regulations.

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 11:45
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are urging the Department of Agriculture to publish up-to-date nitrogen and phosphorus ('N&P') use data as they are currently "flying blind" without it.

The department has previously provided cattle-only nitrogen and phosphorus statements through agfood.ie, which are useful for farmers in planning for the remainder of the year to ensure compliance with the limits set in the nitrates regulations.

This helps to avoid penalities for breaching the limits of 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare or the limit of 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare for those who hold an approved nitrates derogation.

'Flying blind'

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association deputy president Denis Drennan has described as "an astonishing omission" the department's decision not to publish the most up-to-date figures they have for farmers.

Mr Drennan said that in previous years, farmers were able to check online early in July and at regular intervals thereafter, allowing them to adjust their stocking rate accordingly. 

He said that farmers are now "flying blind" in terms of their nitrates and phosphorus impact on stocking rates in a situation where breaching limits could have "enormously significant consequences".

'Chaos'

"Farmers need to know where they are at both in terms of general 'room to manoeuvre' and specifically on issues relating to TAMS and maybe the need to go to low emission slurry spreading," Mr Drennan said. 

"That would be true in any year, but in this year where both cow banding and the derogations situation are already going to be causing chaos, farmers will find the department’s inability to inform individual farmers of where they stand in relation to the limits absolutely chaotic and inexcusable. 

"Farmers [are] effectively being asked by the department to obey a speed limit without being supplied with a speedometer."

Read More

Nitrates a 'ticking timebomb' for agriculture industry

More in this section

Combine Harvester in Barley Field during Harvest 'Crucial' that malting barley price and FOB Creil link is maintained
Further 20 cents/kg off quoted prices for lambs Further 20 cents/kg off quoted prices for lambs
workplace food industry - factory butchery for the production of sausages - butcher cuts meat S Beef finishers have experienced a decimation of their returns
#Farming - Dairy
tractor fertilizing in field

Farmers must register with National Fertiliser Database

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd