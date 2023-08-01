Further 20 cents/kg off quoted prices for lambs

There is nothing to cheer lamb producers on their returns from the factories for supplies ahead of the holiday weekend which are continuing to disappoint.

The processors have sliced a further 20 cents/kg off their quoted prices for the lambs for this week, in a succession of price cuts which have hit the sector severely over the past few weeks.

Factory quotes for lambs are ranging 630-640 cents/kg with some of the factories holding back on quoting forward for supplies this week.

However, suppliers are reporting that deals with the factories for up to 660 cents/kg have been negotiated this week and the factories are interested in getting a reasonable intake.

While it is not unusual for some price adjustment for lambs during the holiday season, the pace and scale of reduction over recent weeks has hit the sector very severely.

Meal prices, which doubled in 2022, have not come back by much and the obvious reaction of breeders is showing with the processors complaining about the number of poorly finished lambs being presented for slaughter this year.

While some of the shine has gone off the live trade at the marts, overall prices are holding up well with a top call of €177 for butchers lambs at Kilkenny Mart on Monday.

Auctioneer, George Candler, summed up the trade saying: "No great joy today In Kilkenny for the farmer selling lambs between 40 to 43 kg. Heavy lambs, eg over 50 kilo, which appear to be scarce attracted better interest from butchers and wholesalers".

The top price of €177 was paid for a lot of eight butcher's lambs weighing 55kgs. A pen of 20 weighing 54 kgs sold for €173. A lot of 10 weighing 52kgs made €168 and 12 weighing 50 kgs made €166. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €97 over.