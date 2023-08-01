Nigeria, Senegal, Malaysia among destinations for agri-food trade missions this year

These trips "support the diversification of market opportunities for Irish agri-food on international markets".
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he is "fully committed to supporting the sustainable development of the agri-food sector, and to helping it to effectively navigate the many challenges it faces".

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 12:30
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Agri-food trade missions are planned to Nigeria, Senegal, Malaysia, the Philippines, and to a number of key European markets during the remainder of 2023.

These trips "support the diversification of market opportunities for Irish agri-food on international markets", Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said recently, responding to a parliamentary question.

Mr McConalogue said he is "fully committed to supporting the sustainable development of the agri-food sector, and to helping it to effectively navigate the many challenges it faces".

These challenges include "the continuing impacts of Brexit, the aftermath of the covid pandemic, and geopolitical difficulties such as those created by the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine".

"At a strategic level, Food Vision 2030 sets out a clear ambition to grow the value of Irish exports over the next ten years," Mr McConalogue said. 

"This ambition will be realised by implementing actions that are focused on market diversification, as well as investment in innovation at producer and processor level.

"This focus on market diversification has been a key element of the response to Brexit, which has, for example, seen increased investment by Government in Bord Bia's market diversification and market promotion activities."

Trade missions

In 2022, a "comprehensive series" of ministerial-led trade missions was delivered in the US, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Singapore, and Vietnam, as well as European promotional activities in the UK, France, and Germany, the minister said.

"In 2023 to date, my colleague Minister Pippa Hackett has led an organics trade mission to Germany, and Minister Martin Heydon led a trade visit to China in April," he continued. 

"The latter's focus on Irish exporters in Hainan and Shanghai has been complemented by my own visit to China in May, which focused on key Government-to-Government engagements in Beijing and a series of trade promotion engagements in both Beijing and Shanghai following the successful re-admission of Irish beef to the Chinese market in January 2023.

"During the remainder of 2023, trade missions are planned to Nigeria, Senegal, Malaysia, the Philippines, and to a number of key European markets."

First post-pandemic agri-food trade mission to China gets underway

<p>The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a four-week extension to the closing date for submitting completed scorecards for results-based actions under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).</p>

Delays in farm payments 'cannot be tolerated'

READ NOW
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

