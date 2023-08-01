Delays in farm payments 'cannot be tolerated'

Any more delays to farm payment dates "cannot be tolerated" the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

This comes as the Department of Agriculture has confirmed a four-week extension to the closing date for submitting completed scorecards for results-based actions under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The new closing date will be Friday, September 29.

"An extension to the original deadline of August 31 was needed," IFA rural development chairman Michael Biggins said.

"The scores awarded in year one of the scheme set the baseline for farmers to improve upon for the coming years.

"Rushed jobs would only have led to shortcomings for farmers down the line."

Delays to payments

While acknowledging it is positive that planners have been facilitated, Mr Biggins said "it is important that this extension does not result in yet another delay to the proposed scheme payment dates for 2023".

"The department has already proposed a delay in payments for vital schemes, such as ANC by one month until October 17, and the Basic Income Support for Sustainability and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability by a week until October 24.

These delays are likely to cause farmers short-term cashflow issues; any more delays cannot be tolerated.

Mr Biggins said that environmental scheme payments make up a "significant portion" of family farm income each year.

"With farmers having already paid for ACRES plans to be completed, as well as additional charges for scoring, it is vital that these monies are received by farmers as soon as possible," he added.