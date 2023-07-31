Course to highlight parlour best practice

The programme is designed to develop milkers' skills to ensure that all cows are milked effectively and efficiently.
Each course will take place over two days of training followed by a milking assessment. 

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 16:23

A series of short courses running this autumn will help promote best practice in the milking parlour.

The first of the sessions developed in conjunction with the expertise of Teagasc, AHI (Animal Health Ireland) and FRS Network (Farm Relief Services) will take place at Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork, on August 30 and 31.

The programme includes practical milking and runs from 9am-4pm each day followed by a theory exam on September 14 in Teagasc Moorepark. This course is suitable for dairy farmers or anyone who wishes to work part-time or full-time as a dairy farm relief operator.

A spokesperson said "The Best Practice in Milking Course is unique as it brings together the theory element of milking and the practical implementation of the theory. A customised DVD aids its delivery and acts as a reference guide after the course for the milker. The tutors for the course have been specifically trained and course content approved by the experts in the area of milking best practice."

Course Content Preparation for Milking Milking Routine Cluster Attachment Milk Quality Washing Up Mastitis Prevention Drying Off button linking to the registration page Click on the above button to book your place or alternatively contact Attracta Dooley, FRS on adooley@frstraining.com or on (086) 1300409.

A prerequisite for attending this course is 100 hours of milking experience (prior to attending the course).

By the end, participants will have earned the Milking Process Routine - QQI Level 6 Certification.

Further courses will take place at:

  • FRS Training & The Monastery Dairy Farm, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on September 6 and 7, with the theory exam on September 27.
  • Pallaskenry Agricultural College & Hannon Dairy Farm, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on September 13 and 14, with the theory exam on October 4.

Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

