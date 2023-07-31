Agri Aware open farm 2023 to take place on Waterford dairy farm

The event aims to promote greater awareness among the non-farming community of modern agriculture
Marcus O'Halloran, executive director of Agri Aware; Minister of State Martin Heydon; dairy farmer Shane Fitzgerald; and Shay Galvin, chariman of Agri Aware.

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 15:07
Kathleen O'Sullivan

This year's Agri Aware open farm event will take place on a family dairy farm in Co Waterford.

The event is returning for the first time since 2019, and Shane Fitzgerald and his family in Portlaw, Co Waterford, will host it. 

The event aims to promote greater awareness among the non-farming community of modern agriculture, the rural environment, animal welfare, food quality and safety; and inform the non-farming community about the crucial role that the farming and agri-food industry play in the Irish economy.

The 2023 open farm, taking place on Sunday, August 20, from 11am until 4pm, will allow the public to visit and see what a working family dairy farm in Ireland looks like and how it goes about producing top-quality food while doing its bit for the environment.

The Fitzgerald family
The Fitzgerald family

From seeing cows being milked, walking scenic nature trails, taking in an eye-watering machinery display, cooking demonstrations, panel talks, and a kids zone for the little ones to enjoy as well as so much more, there will be something for all the family to enjoy on the day, according to Agri Aware.

Bridge the gap

Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said the event hopes to "bridge the gap between consumer and producer; it is an opportunity to see what happens at the coalface of the sector".

"Farming is the heartbeat of our land and our people and as a sector we need to continue to communicate the vital links between agriculture, food, the environment and our economy to the consumer," he said.

The event is free of charge and the Eircode for the farm is X91RY18. 

Agri Aware, the independent farming and agri-food educational body, is a charitable trust whose mission is to improve the image and understanding of agriculture, farming and the food industry among the general public.

Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

