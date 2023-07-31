Sister Act - Hynes girls out doing it for themselves

In order to succeed, first you must learn from defeat. That was certainly the learning point for Georgie and Becky at their first visit to the IHFA National YMA Finals in 2022.

The girls have always had a huge work ethic at home along with a passion for cows and calves, and for us as parents, showing has been a way for them to have fun with their heifers, learn new skills and make new friends.

For Becky, it is her dream, to one day make a career working with show cows around the world.

I sat down with Pete early in the spring, and we both agreed we would devote as much time as was needed to ensure the girls had the opportunity to pursue their passion for showing this year, and the season started early at a successful Emerald Expo in Virginia.

Fast forward through the agricultural show season to IHFA National YMA Finals 2023, we had five heifers qualified, along with both girls qualified as handlers, and Chloe entered in the Novice handler class.

There hasn’t been a day off since May as we were on the road every weekend to shows, and in between, the farm still has to run, so there has always been work to do, but knowing the level of dedication the girls have always makes it a little easier to stay going.

Becky was in the UK the weekend prior to Nationals, where she took Champion Handler at South Devon show along with Reserve Champion Junior Holstein, arriving home on the Sunday night, it simply left her time to pack for the show, make sure all the feed was loaded and help with the last of the clipping.

A 3:30am start was needed on the Tuesday to ensure we arrived in Kilkenny early enough to get the heifers washed, fed and settled so that they were ready to show at lunchtime.

Chloe started the day's showing for us competing in the Novice showmanship, where she finished fifth, which she was delighted with as she had only competed at three shows this year.

Next up was Georgie, and with Izzy Laird judging along with her husband Colin in the ring as Associate Judge, there was no margin for error. Georgie ended up winning the Junior Showmanship, a massive achievement for her as she is only nine.

Becky was next up in the Intermediate Showmanship, a really competitive class where the judges also asked the handlers to swap heifers to test them to the maximum, she came out on top in first place, and all of a sudden we realized we would two daughters in the Championship line-up.

With the remaining classes finishing, 6pm soon arrived and it was then time for the Championship. It really does get nerve-wracking watching as the judge has a final look.

The moment Izzy Laird ran to tap Becky out as champion handler and give her a huge hug was the biggest release of emotion; all the long hours of work, endless roads driven, and walking heifers regardless of the weather had paid off.

It’s the little moments afterwards that are special. The first thing Becky did in the show ring was pat her heifer as if to say “We did it Jay-Z!"

Rachel Corley was tapped out Reserve Champion with Will Jones taking Honorable Mention, and it was very special to see all three gather in the centre of the ring to hug, and congratulate each other.

Although they all live in opposite parts of the country, they are wonderful friends and have been very supportive to Becky. The Cork YMA club also won the Handling Club of the Year.

But it takes a team to achieve that level of success - a great relief milker, a vet to keep animals healthy, and contractors who keep getting the machinery work done when we are not at home.

Mentorship is also a key part of that success; Eddie Barrett has always given the girls great advice and support. Molly Westwood has become a great friend to Becky, always willing to share her knowledge along with housing our heifer in the UK.

Without a doubt, Gary and Izzy Jones have had a huge influence on Becky this year; Gary has always been there with feeding advice along with taking her to shows allowing her to see first-hand how he produces animals, while Izzy has shared every ounce of knowledge she has on showmanship.

Being surrounded by wonderful people like this who have already been on the journey and succeeded has a massive positive impact and also become great friends. Not forgetting Kevin Smith, who showed one of our heifers and also helped prepare all the heifers for us at the show.

Day 2 at Nationals was equally as successful, with both girls winning with their Jersey heifers, and then Georgie took Reserve Champion Coloured Breed with Rathard Choco Dream D Chalain, who is a daughter of our 13-year-old cow Granny.

In the Holstein classes, Rathard Unix Adina took sixth place in the Intermediate Calf, while in the Senior Calf class, we finished third with Jones Chief Jay-Z and fourth place with Rathard Legend Maker Adina.

Four of our five heifers at the show were homebreds and a key part of the team are the breeding advisors in Semex, who give us great access to top bulls.

Of course, Becky is already chatting to them about bulls for the coming season, and has her eye on Ambrose, Actionman, Legit and Tarmac. Ambrose is a bull we have used in the UK, and plan to use him here this autumn.

Their advice to-date has been successful for us with bulls such as Unix, Victor, Chocochip, and Barcelona, and we are really excited to have Bullseye calves due this autumn.

As we packed up and headed home from the show, Becky headed the opposite direction for Dublin airport to catch a flight out to Bournemouth, arriving at New Forrest and Hampshire Show at 12 o'clock that night, ready to compete the following morning. Easily knowing how much she loves cows, she grabbed a quilt and slept with her heifer that night.

The journey was worth it as she took first place in the Intermediate Showmanship on Thursday morning, followed by a win in the Senior Heifer class and Reserve Champion Holstein with Panda Global Magic Red.

While a well-earned rest is now on the cards, we are looking forward to having her home for two weeks before she heads back out to the UK after Tullamore Show.