Sheep farmers 'in despair' as they urge Government to deliver support

Sheep farmers cannot survive on prices that have been "consistently worse than last year", the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has said.

Sheep farmers were "hammered" in 2022, ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara said, "when lamb prices tumbled while our costs were rising sharply".

"The situation is even worse again now with prices down on this time last year, and remaining a very long way from where they need to be," Mr McNamara said.

He said that throughput has remained similar to last year and that this is at odds with how much prices have been falling.

"In the last month alone, prices have come back more than €1 per kg, the equivalent of around €22 per head," Mr McNamara continued.

Factories are telling us the markets are not there, yet there has not been any reduction in the levels of live imports or imports of lamb in carcase form.

"Sheep farmers are under severe financial pressure with no let-up in input costs and no real justification for why prices are being slashed.

"This has been going on for far too long and many sheep farmers are in despair at this point."

Emergency package

The ICSA put the case forward for a sheep payment worth €35 per ewe in talks with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this week, however, Mr McNamara said this is the "very least that needs to be done".

"Yes, we need a sheep payment that can deliver €35 per ewe on an annual basis, but we also need an emergency package to support a short-term payment of €20/ewe in 2023," he said.

"ICSA argues that the Brexit Adjustment Reserve should be used, and we do not accept that the case cannot be made to access this fund to support sheep farmers given that it has been used for genotyping the dairy herd and for the organic sector."