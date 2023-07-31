Four-week extension for submitting ACRES scorecards

A four-week extension to the closing date for submission of completed scorecards for results-based actions under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has been announced.

The new closing date will be Friday, September 29, which will give advisors an additional four weeks to complete the submissions.

"My department together with the ACRES co-operation teams has already trained over 600 advisers on submitting scorecards and completed scorecards are being submitted to my department daily," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

Just under 40% of all scorecards have been submitted already and this is testament to the commitment of the advisors and farmers to this task which is the first time the scoring of agricultural land has been carried out to such a scale.

"Given the importance of getting these baseline scores submitted in this first year of the scheme and acknowledging the extra workload it creates for advisors, I have decided to extend this deadline for the submission of completed ACRES scorecards by an additional four weeks.

"This will allow advisors to plan their work over the next eight weeks."

Some 46,000 farmers are currently participating in ACRES, with over 1m hectares of lands in the scheme.

Two ACRES approaches

There are two approaches with ACRES – ACRES general and ACRES co-operation.

Results-based payments form the core payment for farmers in the ACRES co-operation approach, alongside bespoke farm and landscape actions, while there are a number of results-based actions (such as low input grassland, low input peat grassland) in the ACRES general approach along with a range of prescription-based actions.

Participants in the ACRES co-operation zones will have their land scored by their approved ACRES advisor in years one, three, and five.

These scores will then determine a results-based payment, which is the main component of the payment to ACRES co-operation participants and also confirm commitment of individual rented or leased fields to the ACRES five-year contract.

The relevant parcels of those participants in ACRES general, and those in ACRES co-operation whose land is outside the eight designated ACRES co-operation project zones, who, as part of their ACRES contract, have undertaken the low input grassland or low input peat grassland results-based actions on those parcels, must also be scored by their approved ACRES advisor.

These scores will also be calculated and paid along with any other prescription-based actions in their ACRES contracts.

Results-based payments link the nature quality of the habitats on a farm to the environmental payment.

Each field is scored out of 10 using a scorecard that captures the environmental quality of the habitat, which reflects past and current management.