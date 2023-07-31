A pal didn't pay me back - what can I do?

Dear Stephen,

I gave a loan of €30,000 to an old friend of mine, who is an agricultural contractor as well as also being a farmer, three years ago when he was going through some financial difficulties.

He had agreed that he would pay me back fully in two years and that he was expecting business to pick up.

We didn’t formally enter into a written agreement and he made one payment to me of €2,000 in the first two months and none since then.

He is avoiding my calls and text messages and is uncontactable. This is unfortunate, and I would prefer not to sue him, but I feel like I am out of other options what can I do to recover the debt?

Dear Reader,

In respect of a debt, before engaging legal representation you should consider the other available options such as contacting your friend further by telephone or correspondence or by any other means of communication and attempt to secure payment of the outstanding debt.

Consideration also should be given as to whether or not taking legal action is cost-efficient and as to whether the debtor potentially has funds to repay the debt.

If you are not able to recover the debt by these methods, it is advisable that you should take legal advice and you may need to instruct a solicitor and they can advise of your potential options.

Normally a solicitor will initially send a letter of demand to the debtor asking that the debt is paid within a timeframe or court proceedings will be issued. Typically, a solicitor would threaten court proceedings if the debt is not paid within 21 days.

If the debt is under €15,000, the proceedings will be heard in the District Court and if it is above that it is heard in the Circuit Court.

If the debt is over €75,000, it is dealt with in the High Court. There are time limits in respect of bringing debt claims which are set out in the Statute of Limitations Act 1957, and the statute is normally six years from the debt accruing.

If the debt is not settled after the initial letter of demand, you will then need to bring court proceedings and you will try and obtain a judgement for the debt owed from the court.

The debtor may defend the proceedings and if the matter is defended it will proceed to a court hearing unless assessment can be reached between the parties.

If you succeed in obtaining a judgement against the debtor, the next thing is to enforce the judgement. The main methods of enforcement are as follows:

Instalments Orders followed by Committal Order;

Execution against goods;

Attachment of Earnings;

Mortgages.

An Instalment Order is typically where the court makes and order that a debt has to be paid off in instalments.

The court will normally ask the debtor to provide a statement of means setting out what their assets, income, liability and expenses are and based on this they may make an appropriate Instalment Order.

The order can either be made by the court or could be agreed by consent between the parties.

In the event that such an order is breached, there is a possibility of applying for a Committal Order under the Enforcement of Courts Order (Amendment) Act 2009.

You can also apply for an Execution of Goods, which is normally sent to the Sheriff or County Registrar to enforce the judgement.

They have the power to cease the property or goods in order that the Judgement can be executed.

If a judgement is obtained against a debtor, you also can possibly register a charge against any property that they own.

This is known as a Judgement Mortgage and it is the equivalent of a mortgage on the title and can be registered as a burden on a folio in respect of the debtor's land.