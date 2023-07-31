Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Autumn reseeding should be done earlier rather than later.
- In recent years, late August and early September reseeds have struggled and proven very difficult to control weeds as they can’t be sprayed until well established, and chemicals are much less effective later in the year when growth is slow or stopped.
- If you can handle it, consider purchasing cereals off the combine - the harvest is moving on, all be it slowly, but you need to act soon to secure value feed for the winter. Irish-grown cereals continue to represent by far the best value for money for the coming winter. Forward prices for cereals this winter will, as always, be well above combine prices, so now is the time to make very significant savings.
- Keep fertiliser out after each rotation. Growth has significantly improved in all parts of the country.
- If you do have surplus grass, continue to make bales in order to maintain grass quality. You will soon be starting to bank grass for later in the autumn.
- Continue your parasite control programme and use analysis to make dosing decisions. Lungworms, in particular, can be a problem in younger animals in August.
- Current grass quality will struggle to achieve 18 litres plus maintenance. Keep this in mind when feeding cows.
- Many will have seen lactose and urea levels drop in milk results; this indicates lower energy and protein in the sward. Intakes will drop in this scenario, and this will ultimately drop milk and quality performance. Higher-protein concentrates may be required in these circumstances.
- Continue to feed dry cows to maintain or control body condition.
- Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed, if necessary, within the first six hours.
- If you have vaccinated cows for scour, then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.
- Cattle to be finished on grass will now benefit from a few kilos of a low-protein, high-energy concentrate to get the final cover on them. Keep blends simple with plenty of native cereals to optimise performance at the best value.