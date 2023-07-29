Time to review your autumn suckler calving plans

As we head into August and the evenings begin to close in, the autumn suckler herd will soon start calving.

The suckler cow continues to take a bashing from the government, our advisory services and elements of the press. Decision makers really need to be honest on policy proposals towards a vital element of the rural economy of Ireland.

Despite the knives being out for the suckler cow, autumn herds must now turn their attention to plans for a successful calving season, healthy calves and optimising performance from autumn grass. After a recent lull, growth is now ok for most regions as soil temperatures remain good and sufficient rain has fallen.

Calving successfully outdoors

At this time of year, most suckler cows will calve cows while outdoors. Take care, though, that you have everything ready for action indoors just in case you need to assist with any births. Disinfect calving boxes before the season gets going. Check that the water troughs in the calving boxes are ok.

Check the calving jack and ensure that it is working and that the two ropes are sound. Ensure that your calving camera is working correctly. Is your calving gate fully functioning? A proportion of suckler cows can get very aggressive around calving, so properly working equipment is essential.

If you have family or outside help, make sure that you have identified historically aggressive cows that still remain in the herd.

Always err on the side of caution, and if you are in doubt about a calving, call your vet sooner rather than later. Watch for those carrying twins, as they tend to calve a good bit before time.

Dry suckler cow nutrition

You really can’t afford to have sucklers over-conditioned at calving. Cows should be dried off in the condition you would like to calve them in. Suckler cows that are too fat at calving tend to have more difficult calvings and metabolic disorders, such as milk fever and held cleanings. This may also have a negative effect on subsequent fertility performance.

Keeping cows on a low plain of nutrition may involve dry cows running behind youngstock, cows with calves or finishers.

This will mean that the animals requiring higher energy will get the best of the grass, and the dry cows can tidy up behind. It is important for grass quality that the dry cows follow the other stock within 24-48 hours, otherwise, they will eat regrowth rather than the stronger grass left behind. Regrowths are generally very high in Potassium and can cause higher levels of Milk Fever and held cleanings.

If you must graze dry suckler’s on good quality swards, then you should use a strip wire and consider supplementing with some straw to restrict total energy intake.

Keep a good quality pre-calver mineral in front of all dry sucklers for at least four to five weeks before calving. If you are aware of a specific mineral deficiency on your farm, then you may need to give cows a bolus or get a specific mineral premix made up for your herd.

Cows with calves at foot

Once born, it is essential to get sufficient colostrum into calves. If calves are slow to drink or cows won’t stand, get them indoors so that you can milk the cow and get the calf fed.

Put cows and calves onto good-quality grass as soon as possible to boost the cow’s energy intake for milk production and recovery. This will help the next breeding season to run more smoothly. Monitor cows in the first few days after calving, and don’t forget to supplement with magnesium.