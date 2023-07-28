Cattle slaughterings down 2.6% this year

Cattle slaughterings were down 2.6% to 913,000 from January to June this year compared to 2022, new CSO figures show.

In the first six months of the year, sheep slaughterings were up by 4.6% to in excess of 1.5m compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of pigs slaughtered contracted by 10.5% to almost 1.7m between January and June 2023 when compared with the same six months in 2022.

An analysis of the data for June 2023 compared with June 2022 shows that cattle slaughterings rose by 3.5% to almost 150,000, while the number of sheep slaughtered grew by 8.8% to more than 275,000 in June 2023 compared with June 2022.

Pig slaughterings declined by 9.1% to just over 274,000 in June 2023 compared with June 2022.

'Imbalance' in farm incomes

Meanwhile, a farm organisation has said this week that an "imbalance" in farm incomes across the sectors must inform key Budget 2024 decisions "in favour of low-income beef, sheep, and suckler farmers".

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association president Dermot Kelleher said a sheep payment worth €35 per ewe, a beef carbon efficiency payment worth up to €100 per head, and an ongoing, long-term commitment to supporting the suckler sector through the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme is needed.

"In 2022 we saw huge disparities between farm incomes per hectare across the various sectors with dairy farm incomes six or seven times higher per hectare than suckler or sheep incomes, and almost five times greater than beef incomes," Mr Kelleher said this week following a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

This clearly demonstrates the need for radical change in favour of the less intensive and lower-income cattle and sheep sectors.

"These are low-income farmers who urgently need budget supports as the challenges around achieving economic sustainability and improving environmental sustainability mount," Mr Kelleher said.