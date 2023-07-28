IFA announces a number of rule changes including hybrid voting model for election

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has announced a number of rule changes, including a hybrid voting model for presidential elections in the organisation.

The national council of the IFA agreed the changes at a meeting this week.

The IFA said that the changes were introduced to "equip the organisation to deal with the challenges facing the sector, and bring to a conclusion a process announced by the IFA president Tim Cullinan at the 2022 AGM".

A "strengthened" national officers’ committee with additional delegated powers will have the power to co-opt up to three extra members, "subject to a transparent process and criteria agreed in advance by the national council".

The national officers' committee currently consists of the IFA president, the deputy president, the four regional chairs, and the national treasurer / returning officer.

In addition, members elected to national officers’ committee positions will not be able to go back to any other position in the IFA. They can only move upwards, the association said.

Split roles

The roles of national treasurer and national returning officer will be split.

The national returning officer will not be a member of national council or the national officers' committee and will be elected for four years.

The person will be ineligible to be nominated for any other position within IFA.

Up to three members can now be co-opted onto each national committee from Macra na Feirme or the IFA’s Future Leaders Programme.

Any person who has served 12 years on national committees will not be eligible to go forward for election if somebody who has not served on any national committee is validly nominated.

Hybrid

The election for president and deputy president will be a hybrid model.

Each member will receive their ballot papers in the post. They have the option to attend their branch AGM to cast their ballot, or return it by post.

The president, deputy president, and regional chair will be elected for a maximum of one four-year term, and not two two-year terms as is currently the case.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the rule changes will "help to bring new people into the association".

"It’s important that we continue to renew the organisation and send out a strong message that IFA is open to new people, new ideas, and new ways of doing business," Mr Cullinan said.