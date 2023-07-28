Beef scheme rule discouraging applications

Many smaller farmers are not participating in a programme to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd because of a condition attached to it, a former Cabinet Minister told the Dail.

All farmers in the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) are also required to be in the Bord Bia quality assurance scheme.

But the Galway West Fianna Fail TD Éamon Ó Cuív said many farmers with smaller herds on poorer land were not taking part because of a requirement to hold cattle for at least 90 days.

As currently constituted, he said the new scheme was not relevant to most of these farmers who don’t bring their cattle to that maturity but sell them much earlier.

Inquiring if a derogation could be given to the smaller herds, he asked: “Could they not have a modified scheme and then allow the bigger herd owners to meet the Bord Bia condition because they are the more likely to be finishing the cattle?”

However, Minister McConalogue said he did not believe it was possible to have a halfway house for quality assurance.

“We have one national quality assurance scheme and one national brand. It is important this is as strong as possible,” he said.

The Minister accepted that lots of farmers are concerned about taking on the additional administration involved in quality assurance.

But the experience from those who have made the move is that it is not as onerous and there is nothing to fear, given the trepidation they might have had in advance.

The feedback he has from many farmers is that it is a good way to ensure they are in good shape for a Department inspection.

Minister McConalogue said there are presently 3,513 participants in the scheme who have reference animals of 10 or fewer. This equates to 16.9% of the total applicants.

“There is a challenge there for some smaller herds,” he said, suggesting that these tend to be cases where farmers are not dependent on that income, are not full time and when they have fewer than 10 animals in the herd.

Therefore, he said, the take-up of schemes, not just SCEP, can sometimes be less for a smallholding than it is for a larger one more dependent on that income. The scheme is open to everyone, and the terms and conditions are the same.

Sometimes it is not attractive to those with fewer numbers than it is for those who might have more than ten, 20 or 30 in a herd.

Deputy Ó Cuív said a total of 56% of farmers have fewer than seven suckler cows. This is 44,292 farmers. He highlighted that the participation rate is 60% for herds with more than 21 cattle, but is only 8% for the others.

“As the Minister has said, 3,513 farmers applied for the scheme. This is 8%. The scheme is failing totally to improve the herds of the smaller farmers.

“Less than 10% of that cohort of farmers have applied. They are not doing anything because a deluxe requirement is required even though very few of those would be finishers,” he said.