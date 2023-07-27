Almost 7,000 social farming days in 2022

Some 6,867 placement days were delivered countrywide last year in the social farming network, the Dail heard this week.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the network has around 150 registered social farms to deliver support to people.

It has at least one farm in every county, with over 600 people having been trained by Leitrim Development in social farming principles and practices.

Participation in a farming environment is offered as a choice to people who avail of a range of therapeutic day support services.

Minister McConalogue, replying to Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne, said these operations are run in settings ranging from working family farms and local community initiatives to more institutional frameworks.

The Department provided €400,000 funding last year to Leitrim Integrated Development Company towards the development of the National Social Farming Network (Social Farming Ireland).

It supports social farming nationally including the dissemination of information, farmer engagement, recruitment, training, and development, and working with health, social care, and other services to activate placements.

Minister McConalogue said the range of services with whom Social Farming Ireland is working is growing. It reaches across many sectors where vulnerable people need support.

The Department has also provided funding for the development of the following social farming model projects:

Leitrim Integrated Development Company for the provision of a project where social farming is mainstreamed as an option for people accessing supports across a range of sectors and services and where placements are fully commissioned.

Down Syndrome Ireland (Cork Branch) to provide opportunities for participation in a purpose-built farm - the Field of Dreams - with horticulture and animal care elements which will bring long-lasting wellness benefits to participants.

South Kerry Development Partnership for a model project to ensure that social farming is available to more people in Kerry and to offer the choice to people with disabilities to engage with farm families.

IRD Duhallow for promoting rehabilitation, social inclusion, training, and improved quality of life in a non-clinical setting using agriculture, including plants and animals for people across a wide spectrum of disability.

Minister McConalogue said he fully recognises and supports the significance of social farming and the many benefits it brings for rural communities and for disadvantaged groups who are availing of a range of health service supports.

Accordingly, he said, a similar level of funding will be provided by the Department this year for the extension of all of the four contracts outlined.