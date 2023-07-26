Supply chain transparency must be 'immediate focus' of new agri-food office

Farmers are "reserving their judgement on the regulator in the hope that finally meaningful attention will be directed".
"For too long, farmers have known the price they receive and the consumer has known the price they pay - but the bit in between has been a mystery," according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 12:52
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are urging for supply chain transparency to be the "immediate focus" of the new agri-food regulatory office.

The recently established office, An Rialálaí Agraibhia, must "send out a strong signal from day one that it is intent on exposing margin-grabbing and delivering supply chain transparency if it is to win the confidence of the farmer", the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association has said.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that while all will welcome the legislation and establishment of the office, farmers are "reserving their judgement on the regulator in the hope that finally meaningful attention will be directed towards food price transparency along the chain". 

"For too long, farmers have known the price they receive and the consumer has known the price they pay - but the bit in between has been a mystery," Mr McCormack said. 

"ICMSA is firmly of the view that for the regulator to make a real impact, it should publish monthly the prices received by the primary producer, the processor, the retailer, and any other actors in the supply chain in a way that takes into account the uniqueness of each food product.

The new regulator has an opportunity to make a real difference and food price transparency is going to be the key initial test, both in terms of overall supply chain fairness and of producing sustainable food. 

"Farmers have received many false promises on transparency and we sincerely hope that the new regulator will end that lamentable record in a very constructive way."

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association president Dermot Kelleher has said that he believes a "priority task" for the office must be to "deliver transparency on the fifth quarter". 

"This is the key to unlocking the unfairness in the food chain and to understanding why the beef and lamb food chains are not delivering a fair price to the primary producer," Mr Kelleher said. 

Bill to establish food regulator signed into law

<p>IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said that over the past three weeks, the Bord Bia prime export benchmark price "has steadied and strengthened, moving 16c per kg above our price".</p>

Factories 'can and must do more' on beef price

READ NOW
