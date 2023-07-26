Derogation limit changes will add further pressure to land availability

About 5% of Ireland's utilisable agricultural area will be needed to accommodate climate plan targets over the next seven years.

And an extra 29,000 hectares will be needed by current dairy farmers, if the maximum stocking rate is reduced to 220kg of nitrogen per hectare from 2024, as part of the nitrates derogation agreement. That would bring the demand for land to 6%.

IFA's director of policy, Tadhg Buckley, told the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine last week that the climate action plan includes an ambition to have an additional 68,500 ha under forestry by 2030.

"If we are to achieve our anaerobic digestion target, we estimate that it will require another 115,000ha of land.

"We have an ambition, which we think is the right thing to have, to try to increase our area under tillage. We want to look at increasing that by 51,500 ha.

"The Government has no chance of achieving those targets if it is making changes to the nitrates programme. We estimate that a 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha reduction will lead to an extra 29,000 ha of land being required by dairy farmers.

Adding that to the land required for climate plan changes brings the total demand to 264,000 hectares by 2030. This compares to only about 60,000 hectares coming on the market annually, of the country's total Agricultural Area Utilised (excluding commonage) of 4,509,256 hectares.

Mr Buckley was one of the IFA representatives at last week's Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine debate on the nitrates derogation agreement with the European Commission that stipulates the maximum stocking rate for derogation farms must be reduced from 250kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare limit to 220kg, if a national water quality review shows polluted waters, or waters at risk of pollution that are not showing signs of improvement, or where worsening trends have occurred from 2021 to 2022.

The recently published EPA water quality report showed a large area of the country where derogation farmers will have to reduce their stocking rates next year, unless the Government succeeds in its talks with the European Commission seeking more flexible conditionality.

Mr Buckley warned that a stocking rate reduction to 200kg could significantly overheating an already disrupted land market.

"Over the last 12 months, we have seen a great increase in the demand for land, which has led to a substantial increase in the cost of leasing land. That has impacted all farmers".

He said the economically stronger farmers can out-compete the less economically strong farmers.

"In other words, we have dairy farmers who economically, based on income per hectare, have a stronger capacity to pay for a hectare of land, and can out-compete non-dairy farmers," he said, warning that even smaller dairy farmers were finding themselves out-competed.

"There are, therefore, unintended consequences, and possibly situations whereby smaller dairy farmers and non-dairy farmers are unable to get land, or where they are renewing land leases, are paying substantially more for them. That is a direct income hit as well."

Mr Buckley warned that the "bluntness" in the approach of reducing the 250kg per hectare to 220kg per hectare is likely to result in the loss of the goodwill of farmers.