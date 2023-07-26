Market developments over the past few weeks "are at odds" with the "negative and unnecessary messages coming from factories and their agents" on beef price, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said that over the past three weeks, the Bord Bia prime export benchmark price "has steadied and strengthened, moving 16c per kg above our price".

This movement in the export tracker is a "clear indication" of market conditions in key beef markets, the UK and the EU, "and must be reflected in beef prices by factories", Mr Golden said.

He said "opportunism by factories on beef price will not be tolerated by farmers", who are incurring unprecedented costs in producing beef.

Supplies tightening

Mr Golden said supplies of finished cattle are tightening considerably on the ground with throughput over recent weeks dropping by 1,400 head.

Based on supply projections for the year, there will be over 30,000 fewer cattle available to factories over the coming months.

"Farmers should not buy into the factory narrative on price. Very few cattle have been bought at this week’s lower quotes and it is important farmers take back control and sell hard," Mr Golden said.

"The prices they are prepared to pay is very evident in the competition between factory agents in marts where finished and forward store prices are freely exceeding factory quotes."

Role of minister

Mr Golden said factories "can and must do more" on beef price, but that there is also a key role for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in this space.

"The minister has at his disposal two significant funds to assist suckler and beef farmers, the Brexit Adjustment Reserve [BAR] and the recently-announced additional commission supports which can be built to €28.5m," he said.

Both of these are for the purpose of supporting suckler and beef farmers in dealing with the current issues on farms; the impact of Brexit trade deals; and costs of production.

"In the first month of Australian access to the UK market, they have strategically targeted the high-value cuts, supplying almost 25% of our average monthly supply of steaks to this key market.

"At the same time, bureaucrats and politicians at EU level are intent on forcing through a Mercosur trade deal that will have a disproportionate impact on Irish beef farmers by facilitating an additional 99,000 tonnes of tariff-free beef from South America into the EU market."

The livestock chairman said the minister "must immediately move to provide direct funding to suckler and beef farmers" from these funds, and he "must ensure the Mercosur trade deal does not advance".

BAR deadline

With the deadline for allocation of funding from the BAR fast approaching, IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the Government must take the necessary steps to ensure all the funding is used.

"To date, the Government has failed to put in any level of significant funding from BAR into Irish agriculture," Mr Cullinan said.

We estimate only 5% of total funding has been allocated to farmers.

"This is very difficult to understand, as agriculture is, by a distance, the sector most heavily exposed to Brexit."

All BAR funding must be spent by the end of 2023, with any unspent funds returning to EU coffers.

Given the tight timeframe, the IFA said that Government needs to act now to allocate more funding directly to farmers or else seek an extension from the European Commission.

"The full implications of Brexit are only now coming into play. The recent UK-Australia [deal], which only commenced in May, has the capacity to cause havoc to Irish beef and sheep exports," Mr Cullinan said.

Displacements

The IFA estimates that the Australian and New Zealand trade deals have the capacity to displace up to €300m of Irish beef exports to the UK in 2024, while almost €75m of lamb exports are at risk.

"These figures will continue to grow as Australia and New Zealand’s tariff-free quotas increase in the coming years," the IFA said.

In the first month alone, it is estimated that Australian steak cut exports to the UK were running at 25% of Irish export levels.

"This is effectively from a standing start and illustrates the scale of the challenge Australian beef will pose to the Irish beef sector."

Losses from the market for the first half of the year alone have reached over €100m on Irish beef farms and over €10m on sheep farms, the IFA estimates.

"This is not sustainable in these vulnerable sectors and must be addressed by direct supports to suckler, beef, and sheep farmers," Mr Cullinan said.

"It is imperative that Irish agriculture gets its fair share of BAR funding so these critical indigenous sectors are supported.

"We need to see more funding allocated to farming as a priority to ensure these funds do not return to Europe unused."