Lamb prices plummet 35c/kg over last week

Lamb prices plummet 35c/kg over last week

Processors quoted 630-670c/kg for the lambs at the beginning of the week.

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 10:32
Martin Ryan

Downward pressure on the lamb prices at the factories has continued to erode the returns to producers further this week.

Factory quotes for lambs have dropped by up to 35c/kg, with a cautious approach by the processors on quoting forward continuing to kill confidence in the trade.

The processors quoted 630-670c/kg for the lambs at the beginning of the week, with the only glimmer of hope being that the factories are interested in getting supplies.

The 10c/kg bonus for quality is added to these prices, and suppliers are reporting that the factories are paying an extra 10-20c/kg for the lambs this week in direct deals with their suppliers.

Some of the factories are complaining about unfinished lambs being supplied and claiming that it is the result of breeders cutting back on meal feeding, but it is very hard to blame them at the cost of bought-in meal, which, coupled with the trend in the prices, makes recovery of any additional production cost very difficult.

The trade at the live sales at the marts on Monday remained steady, with the prices of recent weeks being paid.

There was 450 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday for a good clearance with last week's prices maintained.

There was a top call of €178 for a pen of eight butcher's lambs weighing 54kg. A lot of five weighing 53kg made €175, and 14 weighing 50kg sold for €172, while 13 weighing 49kg made €168 and eight in the lot weighing 48kg made €159. Factory-type lambs sold for up to €100 over.

More in this section

A open farm gate in rural Wales Measures needed in Budget 2024 to 'combat deflated output prices', farmers tell minister 
Male farmer in rubber boots walking through cultivated agricultural field Farmers urged to consider grant 'to keep farming families safe'
Tirlán drops June milk price by 2c Tirlán drops June milk price by 2c
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said that over the past three weeks, the Bord Bia prime export benchmark price "has steadied and strengthened, moving 16c per kg above our price".</p>

Factories 'can and must do more' on beef price

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd