Lamb prices plummet 35c/kg over last week

Downward pressure on the lamb prices at the factories has continued to erode the returns to producers further this week.

Factory quotes for lambs have dropped by up to 35c/kg, with a cautious approach by the processors on quoting forward continuing to kill confidence in the trade.

The processors quoted 630-670c/kg for the lambs at the beginning of the week, with the only glimmer of hope being that the factories are interested in getting supplies.

The 10c/kg bonus for quality is added to these prices, and suppliers are reporting that the factories are paying an extra 10-20c/kg for the lambs this week in direct deals with their suppliers.

Some of the factories are complaining about unfinished lambs being supplied and claiming that it is the result of breeders cutting back on meal feeding, but it is very hard to blame them at the cost of bought-in meal, which, coupled with the trend in the prices, makes recovery of any additional production cost very difficult.

The trade at the live sales at the marts on Monday remained steady, with the prices of recent weeks being paid.

There was 450 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday for a good clearance with last week's prices maintained.

There was a top call of €178 for a pen of eight butcher's lambs weighing 54kg. A lot of five weighing 53kg made €175, and 14 weighing 50kg sold for €172, while 13 weighing 49kg made €168 and eight in the lot weighing 48kg made €159. Factory-type lambs sold for up to €100 over.