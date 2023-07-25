Further 5c/kg cut to factory prime cattle prices

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 15:11
Martin Ryan

Factory quotes for prime cattle have been further reduced by 5c/kg this week as the stunned finishers continue to count the mounting losses the sector has been hit with so far in 2023.

A few weeks ago, it was hoped that the decline was about to bottom out, but as the base quote for steers dropped to 470c/kg and the heifers are down to a base of 490c/kg at the processors this week, the word from the factory bosses is for further reductions over the coming weeks.

The young bull price has dropped to, or very close to, parity with the equivalent grade steer, while the cow price has dipped to 420-425c/kg for R-grade.

There was very little change in the supply for last week compared to the previous week or the same week last year. The steady pattern of intake has been remarkable throughout this year and points to the new skill set of factory management.

The intake of 31,604 head last week, included 13,753 steers, 8,465 heifers, 7,096 cows and 1,628 young bulls.

Since mid-March, the national average paid by the processors for an R=4= steer has dropped by 46c/kg, which for a load of twenty steers killing out at a carcase of 400kg adds up to €3,650 less in return.

The national average price paid to producers, as compiled by the Department of Agriculture, shows that between mid-March and mid-July, the price paid, including any bonus payment, dropped from 553c/kg to 507c/kg. It's a figure to which a further drop last week has to be added to bring it up to date with the ongoing decline.

The national average for U=3= steers dropped by 40c/kg from 562c/kg to 522c/kg and O=3= average decline by 41c/kg from 543c/kg to 502c/kg.

The downturn was slightly less across heifer grades over the same period. Between mid-March and mid-July the average for U=3= heifer declined by 34c/kg from 571c/kg to 537c/kg, and R=3= average price dropped by 39c from 553c/kg to 514c/kg with O=3= average price dropping by the equivalent amount from 557c/kg to 518ckg.

The season for finishers has run contrary to the generally expected pattern of prices. Usually, the prices have increased over the late Spring and early Summer as supply tightened and generally peaked for the year around late May-early June.

It is an expensive period for the finishing of cattle, hence the tightening of supply, while the rise in price compensated for the extra costs. So far, 2023 has carved its own niche in the history of the trade and seriously damaged confidence in the spring finishing of beef animals.

