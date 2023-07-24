Questions in the Dail over sheep meat labelling

Concerns that meat being exported from Ireland and stamped with the Irish logo and brand is not Irish at all, have been raised in the Dail.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín told the chamber earlier this month when noting that 56,000 tonnes of sheep meat is exported from this country each year.

He said €1.8 billion worth of the meat had been exported since 2018, all of it categorised as being of Irish origin.

Nearly 9,000 sheep were exported to countries such as France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania, Switzerland, Bulgaria, and Austria in that period.

However, Ireland also imports an average of 450,000 live sheep each year, he said, calculating that this represents 9,300 tonnes on the basis that the average kill-out weight of a sheep is 21kg.

“There is serious concern in the sheep sector over these imports, which are generally coming from the same countries that we are exporting to," Mr Tobin said.

“Therefore, we are exporting sheep to these countries, and we are importing sheep from these countries.

“The argument has been made that it would be impossible for Ireland to consume 9,300 tonnes of sheep meat at the moment.

“It is obvious to everyone that they are not being imported for breeding purposes and that these 450,000 sheep are actually being imported potentially to be slaughtered and to be sold as Irish sheep meat.

“Is the meat being binned, exported, or is it being consumed here in its entirety,” he asked.

James Browne, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, representing Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, replied to the Topical Issue debate.

However, Mr Tóibín said it was important that the Minister from the relevant Department should appear to answer oral questions on a serious matter.

“Can the Minister of State confirm with hand on heart and say with absolute confidence that we have an airtight situation in this country?"

Mr Tóibín warned it was, potentially, a very serious issue. "If there is, that means the livelihoods of farmers are being significantly affected and the prices are potentially being pushed down by this," he said.

“Can the Minister of State honestly say that all sheep meat displayed currently with a 100% Irish sticker in supermarkets in this country represents sheep that have been born, grazed, reared and slaughtered here?”

Minister Browne replied that the deputy had asked for the amount, in tonnes, of sheep meat being imported into and exported from the State each year. “That is the question I will answer,” he said, stressing that they all recognise the challenging market conditions sheep farmers have faced this year compared with recent years.

Minister Browne added that the Food Vision strategy commits to promote Irish grass-fed beef and lamb as premium products nationally and internationally.

He said sheep production is a vital source of income for many farmers and provides the raw material for the export of more than 66,000 tonnes of raw sheep meat worth €453 million last year.

Imports during the same period amounted to 9,000 tonnes and were worth €59 million. About 15% of the lamb produced in Ireland is consumed domestically, with the balance being exported.

Bord Bia is intensifying its marketing and promotion of Irish lamb this year through its activities in domestic and export markets.

Over the past decade, the Department had agreed bilateral sheep meat export certificates for many international markets, most recently with Japan in 2019 and the USA in 2022.

He said the sheep sector is critically dependent on international trade and, therefore, on a multilateral trading system operating under EU and international trading rules.

Any meat imported from third countries, including Britain, is subject to certification requirements and the import control system operated by the Department at border control posts.

Traceability standards of Irish sheep meat are strictly enforced through the regulatory system, he said.

He said Minister McConalogue recognises that margins in sheep farming have been under pressure because of increased input costs as well as lower prices, which are below the record levels achieved in recent years.

The Department significantly supports the sector with a dedicated sheep improvement scheme under the new CAP strategic plan and through other schemes in which sheep farmers can participate.

However, Mr Tóibín said he was getting a written response to oral questions. He did not blame the Minister of State. It was a system problem.

It was significant, he said, that the Minister of State refused to confirm that all sheep meat stickered as being Irish is Irish.

Minister Browne said the question put down by the Deputy simply sought the amount in tonnes of sheep meat imported and exported from the State each year.

“Had he mentioned traceability in his question, he probably would have got a more specific answer,” he said.