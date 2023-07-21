Measures needed in Budget 2024 to 'combat deflated output prices', farmers tell minister 

Measures are needed to "combat deflated output prices and inflationary pressures, and to restore viability to low-income farms", farmers have told the Minister for Agriculture.

Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan led a delegation to meet Minister Charlie McConalogue this week to outline farmers' priorities for Budget 2024.

"At the outset, we made it clear to the minister that his plan to delay payments to farmers this year is totally unacceptable, this must be revisited," Mr Cullinan said.

"Pressures still exist on-farm due to high input costs. We discussed a number of initiatives that Minister McConalogue could put to his colleague, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath."

Renewal of agri-tax reliefs

IFA farm business chairwoman Rose Mary McDonagh said that the minister must ensure all agri-tax reliefs are renewed.

"The minister was clear that the Government is committed to reliefs that are in place and that he was not aware of any proposals within Government to reduce them or curtail them," Ms McDonagh said.

"The minister also said he was committed to working with the Minister for Finance to 'fix' the Zoned Residential Land Tax issue for actively farmed land."

The issue of 0% Vat on all non-oral animal medicines and vaccines was also raised and the minister told the IFA that this is something that he will look at.

Additional funding

IFA rural development chairman Michael Biggins raised with the minister the need for additional funding to be made available for all applicants in tranche 2 of ACRES to be accepted and the need for all applicants to be paid in full in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.

Mr Biggins also said the opening of a national suckler scheme to replace BEEP-s is needed, and the provision for this scheme in next year’s budgetary allocation.

Detailed proposals were also put forward by the IFA for €100 calf rearing and beef sustainability payments and supports for tillage farmers who are facing a very difficult year.

Mr Biggins emphasised the need for swift and full payment for all applicants to the National Liming Programme, and for its rollover and increased budget in 2024, to meet the enormous interest among farmers.

Beef and sheep

The IFA delegation also included the national livestock and sheep chairmen Brendan Golden and Kevin Comiskey who emphasised the critical need of increasing the support for suckler cows and ewes to €300 and €30 per head respectively.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the IFA had also raised the need for Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding to be allocated to the beef and sheep sectors.

"New Zealand and Australian imports are already coming into the UK and displacing Irish product," he said.

"This is a direct result of Brexit.

"The Government must ensure BAR funding is allocated to the beef and sheep sectors before the end of this year. Giving the money back to the EU would be a scandal."