Macra is encouraging all members to 'take five to stay alive'.
Farmers urged to consider grant 'to keep farming families safe'

Records show that, over the past decade, there were on average 19 fatal incidents on Irish farms each year, accounting for more than two in five of all workplace fatalities. 

Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 08:58
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are being urged to consider a grant to "help keep farming families safe".

Macra is encouraging all members to 'take five to stay alive' by assessing safety measures on-farm and taking the appropriate precautions.

This week the annual Farm Safety Week took place, with Macra president Elaine Houlihan stating that the event "serves as a reminder to pause and review your own farm safety".

"Although farm safety is a part of day-to-day farming, this week we want to bring it to the forefront of our member's minds," Ms Houlihan said.

National Farm Safety Measure

The National Farm Safety Measure 2023 was launched last month, introduced by the Department of Agriculture to incentivise the purchase and use of certain farm safety equipment, which protect farmers and machinery operators from serious and fatal injuries.

In addition, there are approximately 4,500 non-fatal incidents each year on Irish farms, some of which result in life-changing injuries. 

In addition, there are approximately 4,500 non-fatal incidents each year on Irish farms, some of which result in life-changing injuries.

The measure provides a financial contribution to participating farmers for a maximum of two quad helmets and four PTO shaft covers. 

The grant aid will be at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover and €150 per quad bike helmet.

Ms Houlihan said she "encourages all members to avail of the grant opportunity available". 

"These measures will help to keep our farming families safe," she said. 

"We only know about the farm accidents which are being reported, the many near misses are never being reported. 

"I hope that these new measures being introduced help to reduce the incidences of farm fatalities and injuries."

Five-minute pause

According to the Health and Safety Authority, vehicles and machinery are the main cause of farm accidents in Ireland. 

In the past 10 years alone, they have accounted for approximately 50% of all farm deaths. 

In response to these harrowing statistics, Macra is again encouraging all its members to 'take five to stay alive' by taking a five-minute pause, thinking about the task ahead of them, and ensuring that safety precautions are in place before beginning.

Ms Houlihan has reminded members that "ensuring farm safety statements are reviewed and up to date is another way to ensure farm safety". 

"There are grants and programmes available, such as the National Farm Safety Measure 2023, to ensure farmers have access to the necessary safety equipment," she said.

"We need to make sure that everyone is availing of these aids to increase safety on-farm. 

"We do not want to lose anyone to a preventable farming accident. We all want to come home at the end of the day."

<p>Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that "dairy market prices have weakened significantly in recent weeks and unfortunately this must be reflected in a reduced milk price". </p>

Tirlán drops June milk price by 2c

