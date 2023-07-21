Tirlán drops June milk price by 2c

Tirlán has dropped its milk price by 2c per litre for June supplies.

Tirlán has confirmed it will pay a total of 38.08c per litre including Vat for June creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The June milk price of 38.08c is down 2c per litre from May and consists of a base milk price of 34.58c per litre; a support payment of 3c per litre; and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price, support payment and sustainability payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Tirlán total price for June creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 41.4c per litre.

Weakened significantly

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that "dairy market prices have weakened significantly in recent weeks and unfortunately this must be reflected in a reduced milk price".

"The hoped-for improvement in market sentiment does not appear to have materialised," Mr Murphy said.

"For this peak supply month, the board has decided to support our farmers’ milk price by 3c per litre.

"The board will continue to review market developments on a monthly basis."

Other co-ops drop prices

Carbery also confirmed this week that it has reduced its base milk price for June by 1c per litre.

Carbery said it is continuing to support milk price from its stability fund and is allocating 3c per litre support for June milk.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for June of 40.2c per litre, inclusive of Vat and 0.5c per litre somatic cell count bonus.

Dairygold dropped its price for June milk supplies by 2c.

It confirmed in recent days its quoted milk price of 38c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

The June milk price equates to an average June farm gate milk price of 40.9c per litre, based on average June milk solids, achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

The quoted milk price for June based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 41.5c per litre.

Kerry Group has held its price for June milk at 37c per litre.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price is 40.61c per litre.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for June, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 39.01c per litre.

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to confirm its price for June milk, of 37.35c in the Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has held the base price of milk for June at 30p per litre.