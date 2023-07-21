Further €500,000 from Brexit fund for organic sector

Minister of State Pippa Hackett made the announcement at the Energy and Farm Diversification Show at Gurteen Agricultural College.
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An additional €500,000 from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund has been allocated to the promotion and development of the Irish organic sector.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett made the announcement at the Energy and Farm Diversification Show at Gurteen Agricultural College on Thursday.

Earlier this year, she announced BAR funding of €1m to allow Bord Bia to promote Irish agricultural produce.

"This additional funding of €500,000 will be used in the first six months of 2024 to build on the work that has already commenced," Ms Hackett said. 

This support will facilitate the delivery of marketing campaigns to highlight to consumers the increasing availability of quality Irish organic food. 

"It will also showcase the sustainable methods used to produce it, which not only benefit the environment but also promote the highest animal welfare standards."

'Real opportunity'

The Department of Agriculture said it has been working in partnership with Bord Bia in identifying further opportunities for Irish farmers and processors to grow their organic presence and increase market share through this funding.

"It is plain to see here the level of interest and the reality is that there is a need for farmers to diversify," Ms Hackett said.

Organic farming is a real opportunity for Irish farmers and I would urge them to ensure they are not losing out on improving their lifestyles and incomes and make the decision to switch to organic farming.

The BAR fund aims to provide financial support to the member states, regions and sectors most affected by Brexit to deal with the adverse economic, social, territorial and, where appropriate, environmental consequences. 

Ireland, as the member state most affected, has received an allocation of over €1bn, or just over 20% of the entire reserve.

