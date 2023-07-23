Time for a different milk production approach from 'On High'

There is no doubt that Prime Time Investigates was a hard watch on the treatment and welfare of bull calves off the Irish dairy herd.

I know we have all heard the mantra of it only being a few bad eggs, and 100% that is true. However, the quandary still exists for the industry going forward on how to deal with the bigger issue - the surplus of dairy-bred bull calves.

We need to grasp the nettle and fast as we currently have a government whose policy it is to reduce the Irish livestock population.

However, what can no longer remain unsaid is that it was also the government's taxpayer-funded advisory service which has pushed this type of cow and system on the Irish milk producers in the first place.

Some of the personnel paid to push dairy expansion with a low-input, low-output, grass-based system are now the very people being paid to devise a herd reduction scheme. You really couldn’t make it up.

As we heard on the programme, post Celtic Tiger, we needed a “good news story”, and dairy expansion was it for the government of the day; pushing expansion and driving farms to borrow vast sums of money to help the by-now government-owned banking sector.

This has resulted in a major labour issue on many dairy farms where men and women have worked themselves into a standstill, all to make repayments to said banks and feather the nests of the milk processors.

We must look at another milk production model going forward in Ireland — a system which can tick so many boxes. Fewer high-yielding cows, producing more milk per head, would allow for lower cow numbers, less pressure on land price and, more importantly, less pressure on the farmer.

Less fertiliser, less slurry and storage requirements, less silage to produce, fewer calves to rear and fewer hours worked. Improving the genetics of the cows is the key to this; the management of these cows is not as we are led to believe, far more difficult than the low input, low output cow.

Once we breed more of these cows, then sexed semen will have a major impact and these cows will also breed saleable beef calves of value to the breeder and the feeder.

These cows are being managed efficiently all over the world. Yes, these cows will require more concentrates, but most of this can be homegrown or sourced locally if animal numbers are reduced due to higher milk yields being achieved.

And, no, these cows are not infertile; how did they end up in the parlour if their mothers were incapable of going in calf? Successful dairy production, they say, is a third breeding, a third feeding and a third management.

As an example, if we take a herd producing one million litres at 4,500 litres per cow (390kg solids), that herd requires 222 cows and between 40 and 50 maidens and the same number of in-calf heifers.

This herd will require approximately 130 tonnes of concentrates annually.

However, if, instead, we have an 8000-litre cow (590 kg solids) producing the same one million litres with 125 cows, between 25 and 30 maidens and the same number of in calf heifers, that herd will require just under 250 tonnes of concentrates.

What must then be considered is that without a derogation in the future, the 4,500-litre herd will require over 310 acres (125.75 hectares), and the 8,000 litre requires 222 acres (89.85 hectares).

At €400/acre, that’s €35,200 on extra rent per year alone! And that’s before you ever look at the cost of additional labour. Beyond that, the one million litres produced in the 4500-litre herd is at 21.4g Organic N per litre and the 8000-litre herd is at 15.3g Organic N per litre.

So each litre of milk would have 39% less organic N attributed to it based on the current nitrate banding.

With a requirement for fewer acres and lower silage requirements (2000 tonnes vs 1125 tonnes), there would also be a significant reduction in Nitrogen to produce the forage on the 8000-litre herd.

If we take a typical application of 200 units per acre (250kg/hectare) There is a reduction of over 19 tonnes of urea or 33 tonnes of CAN annually for forage.

At current prices, this would be a saving of €10,000 to €12,000 annually. The lower land requirements, savings in bought-in fertiliser and lower organic N per litre will easily offset the additional concentrates, while helping to reduce the workload and borrowings necessary.

Furthermore, where land quality allows, if some of the nitrogen was used to produce maize silage instead of grass silage, then the reduction in nitrogen would be even greater, and the feed value of the forage would be significantly higher, resulting in a reduced requirement for concentrates.

One acre of maize silage with a requirement for 150 units of N will produce six to seven tonnes of dry matter, whereas you would need to harvest over three acres of first-cut grass silage to achieve the same yield, using 250 to 270 units of nitrogen.

The maize will also have significantly more energy per tonne of dry matter (this is where further concentrate reductions will come from) and can be stored in the same facility as the grass silage.

Thus more milk can be produced from forage on the farms. Again we have a stumbling block here, where the Department of Agriculture class maize silage as a tillage crop, when it is clearly a forage.

This needs to be addressed by our farm organisations by lobbying the department as it is currently having a negative effect as part of the 80:20 rule on derogation farms.

As we all know, after the LESS rules, derogation farmers are the guinea pigs for the rest and those rules before long will apply to everyone.

While comparing these models, the higher yields are well able to compete with the low input system with regard to margin per litre, per cow and per hectare.

When you factor in a labour cost, which must be done and is a significant flaw in the current system, more milk per cow must be considered as a model for Irish milk production going forward. We must work smarter and not harder if we are to meet targets. It's time the poor cow stopped taking the blame.