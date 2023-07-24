Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Growth rates have improved recently. Low covers remain slow to take off, but overall the availability of grass is improving.
- The quality of the grass is another issue; it is not feeding as you would like for July, as it seems to have less power for production due to stress and low dry matters.
- Continue to apply nitrogen to encourage grass growth after the recent rain. If you can, a little P & K are beneficial at this time of year to boost soil fertility and efficient use of nitrogen.
- Continue to assess feedstocks so that you can construct a winter feed budget.
- Stock up on straw sooner rather than later. Don’t leave it too late, as yields under spring crops will be well back.
- Silage stocks will be tight on many farms.
- Try to prioritise the best available grass for the most productive stock on the farm.
- Remember to continue to keep on top of parasite control, particularly in young stock.
- Be realistic when assessing what grass can currently do.
- With current dry matters, 17-18 litres plus maintenance is not far off the mark. Supplementation is required beyond this level of performance. If you don’t feed them now, they won't have much for you in late lactation.
- Autumn and early spring-born calves will soon be weaned and should be on a good-quality creep mix well in advance of being taken from their mothers.
- Manage autumn-calving cows to keep them from getting over-conditioned.
- If finishers are on grass, supplementation will get the final cover on them.
- Keep minerals supplied to finishers if they are not included in the concentrates you are feeding.