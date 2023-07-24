Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Autumn and early spring-born calves will soon be weaned and should be on a good-quality creep mix well in advance of being taken from their mothers.

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 07:03

Monday, July 24 - Sunday, July 30

Grassland Management

  • Growth rates have improved recently. Low covers remain slow to take off, but overall the availability of grass is improving.
  • The quality of the grass is another issue; it is not feeding as you would like for July, as it seems to have less power for production due to stress and low dry matters.
  • Continue to apply nitrogen to encourage grass growth after the recent rain. If you can, a little P & K are beneficial at this time of year to boost soil fertility and efficient use of nitrogen.

All Stock

  • Continue to assess feedstocks so that you can construct a winter feed budget.
  • Stock up on straw sooner rather than later. Don’t leave it too late, as yields under spring crops will be well back.
  • Silage stocks will be tight on many farms.
  • Try to prioritise the best available grass for the most productive stock on the farm.
  • Remember to continue to keep on top of parasite control, particularly in young stock.

Dairy

  • Be realistic when assessing what grass can currently do.
  • With current dry matters, 17-18 litres plus maintenance is not far off the mark. Supplementation is required beyond this level of performance. If you don’t feed them now, they won't have much for you in late lactation.

Sucklers

  • Manage autumn-calving cows to keep them from getting over-conditioned.

Finishers

  • If finishers are on grass, supplementation will get the final cover on them.
  • Keep minerals supplied to finishers if they are not included in the concentrates you are feeding.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

<p>"Pressures still exist on-farm due to high input costs. We discussed a number of initiatives that Minister McConalogue could put to his colleague, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath."</p>

Measures needed in Budget 2024 to 'combat deflated output prices', farmers tell minister 

READ NOW
