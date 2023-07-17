EU soil survey: Pesticide residue found in 62% of samples

The EU Soil Observatory has just released results of the largest ever comprehensive study of pesticide residues and active ingredients in European soils.

They found 62% of the samples analysed contained no or low pesticide residues, and levels in the remaining 48% varied greatly.

Only Malta, where no pesticides were found (but only one soil sample was tested) did better than Ireland, where 19 samples were tested, and 66% of the 19 samples were without pesticide residues.

In contrast, less than 20% of the samples in 12 countries were without residues, and at least 50% of the samples in France, Denmark, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium had residues of at least six substances in each sample.

Unfortunately, the information is five years old. It is based on soil samples taken in 2018 at 3,473 sites in 28 EU countries (including the UK). The samples were assessed by the Wageningen Food Safety Research laboratory in the Netherlands for 118 substances (comprising neonicotinoids, conazoles, organochlorinated compounds, and organophosphorus compounds) and their metabolites.

Ireland also had the highest proportion of samples where pesticides were at or below the limit of quantification (the lowest concentration that can be quantitatively detected with a stated accuracy and precision), and had none of the concentrations of more than 1mg/kg, which were found in 13 member states. Finland had the highest content of residues in samples.

Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, and the UK presented lower incidence in pesticides residues, compared to the EU overall, varying from 25.7% to 66% of soil samples with no pesticide residues.

Overall, only 25.5% of the samples analysed showed no presence of pesticide residues. For 57.1%, there were at least two different residues, and of those, 29.8% had more than five different residues, and 11.1 % had more than 10.

Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, France, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, and the UK had higher than EU average "extreme incidence", varying from 11.1% to 44.4% of soil samples with more than 10 distinct pesticides residues.

According to the EU-funded SPRINT project set up to assess pesticide impacts on environment and human health, and to propose transition pathways, the impact of a mixture of residues, found in 57% of samples, is not currently well understood.

The mixtures of pesticides varied by crop, with sugar beet soils containing the most different pesticide substances in combination. Total combined pesticide levels were highest in soils growing vegetables and melons, roots and tubers, and sugar beet.

Areas with cropland had the most pesticide residues (85.8% of samples with at least one pesticide residue), compared to 48% in grassland, which was highest for "no incidence". In soil samples from cropland, 52.4% of residues were below 0.05 mg/kg, but 22.9% were above 0.15 mg.

According to SPRINT, higher soil risks occur in sugar beet, followed by vegetables and melons, root or tuber crops, and fruits and nuts. Risks are lowest in grassland, forest, and scrubland.

Insecticides and fungicides are the main pesticides; insecticides were the main residue risk found in soils that grew fruits, nuts, vegetables, and melons; fungicides drove the risk in the soils of sugar crops, oilseed crops, and oleaginous fruits, root/tuber crops and potatoes.

When comparing the 2018 results with 2015, it was possible to observe a substantial increase in incidence for 42% of the substances analysed; only 14% of the substances decreased. Nevertheless, pesticide content reduced by 0.018 mg/kg. But the results suggested no progress towards reduced pesticide risk levels between 2015 and 2018.

The findings raise concerns over soil biodiversity, which has been targeted as a very important pillar in the European Green Deal.

The European Commission has proposed a new soil monitoring law requiring the same level of protection as air and water, and restoration to health by 2050. More than 60% of European soils are assessed as unhealthy and getting worse. The proposed law could make critical improvements in the impact of pesticides on soil.

There is "striking evidence that pesticide exposure negatively impacts soil invertebrates", according to SPRINT. The most harmful cases correspond to mixtures, broad-spectrum substances, and insecticides, significantly reducing soil fauna diversity even at recommended rates. There could be a cascade effect leading to less organic matter, affecting productivity, especially in croplands.