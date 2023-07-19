Hatching a solid plan ...and making a (short) escape from the farm!

As important as the farm is, I find it equally important to take a break from it over the summer too. We visited Croatia for ten days, and it was lovely just to get away and relax!

Before we left the farm, I set up the paddocks for grazing during the time away with reels and pigtails and had a grass walk done to know exactly the order of paddocks for grazing.

Eoin didn’t travel with us and he was trusted with running the farm, which he did very successfully.

Our system is very simple at this time of year; he only had to move cows to fresh grass every two to three days, check the water troughs and make sure everything was okay, which thankfully it was.

The reseed has turned inside out in the last month. I sprayed it with a clover-safe spray six to seven weeks after sowing as some dock seedlings, lamb’s quarter and dandelions were appearing. The spray didn’t affect the grass or clover, but it is easy to see the weeds withering away.

According to the label, I must wait at least two weeks after spraying before stock can graze it, and that time is up this week.

However, we had 20ml of rain as I was writing this, so I will wait a few days longer for the paddock to dry before grazing it in case the cows and calves cause any damage.

I had a moment of madness on Saturday and decided to mow second-cut silage. It was a lovely sunny day so I cut and tedded it in the evening when the sugars were high.

It was baled on Sunday evening after a shower in the morning, and while I would have liked an extra day of wilting and for it to be a little drier, it is done and in the yard! I was very happy with both the quality and yield as it averaged eight bales to the acre.

The bales are stacked near to the first-cut bales but I will mark them so that they can be identified over winter and the plan is to feed them out first to cattle, depending on the silage test results.

Eoin started power washing out the sheds yesterday. He will do all the straw bedded and slatted sheds and they will have plenty of time to dry out before cattle are housed again.

I took a faecal egg sample from the calves and the yearlings, which tested for gut worms and lungworms. The results came back negative, meaning I don’t need to dose them.

In the past, they would have already got one, if not two doses by now, so this is saving me money and work, which is great. I will keep watching them for signs of lungworm such as husky coughing with their tongues out and neck extended, and if this starts they will be given a dose.

Ten yearling bullocks were sold from the farm this week. A past buyer came to look at them and we agreed on a price of €3/kg. They were weighed on the day of sale and averaged 505kg so I was happy with that and it will help to reduce demand for grass on the out farm.

For the coming month, the cows will be scanned, and they will have to be weighed along with their calves for the SCEP scheme – I’m looking forward to seeing the results of both!