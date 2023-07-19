What supports are on the cards for your farm family?

The options to help young families and the squeezed middle are set to be considered in the coming weeks ahead of the budgetary announcements scheduled for early October.

Under consideration are options to increase child benefit, once-off bonus payments such as the Christmas bonus and increasing the rates of payments or the duration of payments under some schemes such as Maternity Benefit, Paternity Benefit and Parent’s Benefit.

The rules on who is entitlement to benefit from these schemes is complex, but from a farmer’s perspective, it is useful to know that these schemes apply to self-employed persons and access is not just isolated to employees.

First off, Maternity Benefit is usually paid to the mother of a child (and in some cases a widowed father) who is in employment, or self-employment as the case may be, after the 24th week of pregnancy, and has sufficient PRSI paid.

For the purposes of establishing whether sufficient PRSI is paid, the rules allow for a variety of reference periods over which PRSI paid and credited can count.

These rules are complex, and for those who may be planning a pregnancy it would be useful to ensure that sufficient PRSI has been paid.

It can be disappointing to lose out on maternity benefit where either a person is working or self-employed at the appropriate time, hasn’t earned sufficient income in the reference periods which allowed them to pay PRSI, or didn’t sign on for credited contributions in the reference periods.

Maternity benefit is payable for a period of 26 weeks, and those who qualify for the full rate receive €262 per week or €6,812 in total over a full 26 weeks whilst the individual is on leave from employment or self-employment.

A person who returns to work or self-employment early will lose their entitlement to maternity benefit for the remainder of the term.

If you are receiving other social welfare benefits then your maternity benefit may be affected by such payments.

Applications should be made well in advance of the claimants expected due date and after week 24, late claims are generally only accepted within a maximum period of six months.

For children that are born via surrogacy there is currently no legislative entitlement to surrogacy leave or maternity leave for the biological mother of such a child.

Paternity benefit is a flexible payment which can be taken at any time up starting up to week 26 after the birth or adoption of a child.

This payment is also available to the self-employed who take such leave. Qualification is also PRSI dependent.

A separate social welfare payment called Parent’s Benefit is a scheme payable to parents who take leave from work.

It is available in respect of any child born or placed with their adoptive parents from November 1, 2019.

Parent’s Benefit provides for up to seven weeks payment to each parent of a child aged under two years, or in the two years following an adoption, who is on Parent’s Leave from work to care for their child and has sufficient PRSI cover.

Parent’s Benefit can be taken in addition to Paternity Benefit described above. It can also be paid for either seven consecutive weeks or seven separate weeks within the first two years of your child’s life.

For self-employed persons between the age of 16 and up to age 65, PRSI is payable where trading profits exceed €5,000 per annum, with a minimum PRSI payment of €500, the individual will benefiting from 52 paid PRSI contribution weeks.

Where income falls below the €5,000 profit level in any one year it may be possible to make a voluntary contribution which will be accepted where the self-employed person applies for and makes such a voluntary contribution within 12 months of the end of the relevant year.

Self employed persons should give their PRSI payment records serious consideration as the benefits that can accrue such as those outlined above and indeed the State Contributory Pension are significant and finding oneself locked out of such benefits can be regrettable.

Further detail is available generally via citizens information, and more complex aspects can be teased out by consulting the Department of Social Protection’s Operational Manuals.