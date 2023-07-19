Alert after 15 cows die in BVD outbreak

Vets have been alerted to the need for biosecurity against BVD, after the Limerick Regional Veterinary Laboratory investigated a dairy herd case where up to 15 cows died during an outbreak caused by the virus.

The case was reported in the Veterinary Laboratories report for March 2023.

The Limerick lab first examined three Friesian cows from a high-yielding dairy herd where there was a history of diarrhoea, fever, milk drop, respiratory distress and death.

Freshly calved cows were mostly but not exclusively affected, and new cases were emerging on a daily basis. The herd had not been vaccinating for BVD, but one newborn calf had recently tested positive on the tissue tag test.

The first cow submitted was a five-year-old with a history of bloody scour. Infection with bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) virus was suspected.

The follow-up submission was of two cows; both had gross lesions of enteritis. The lesions were particularly severe in one of the cows with BVD virus detected in both cows.

A follow-up investigation concluded that a transient BVD infection had passed through the herd following recent exposure to the virus.

Up to 15 cows died during the outbreak, highlighting the risks associated with the entry of BVD virus into an immunologically naïve herd (no exposure, no vaccination).

According to the Regional Veterinary Laboratories, susceptible pregnant cattle can generate persistently infected (PI) calves during the high-risk breeding season. Whilst great progress has been made on eradication, epidemiological analysis has identified the emergence of a small number of local clusters of infection with clinically ill animals.

The movement of animals, machinery and people is suspected of facilitating the spread of infection between these herds.

Due to reduced vaccine usage, there is reduced population resistance to BVD, increasing the susceptibility to infection.

Herd level biosecurity (including vaccination) has assumed a greater importance in positive herds, and in herds neighbouring positive herds.

The RVL message to vets is: "We are asking you to raise the importance of biosecurity with your clients, to protect those herds currently free of BVD, particularly in the vicinity of positive herds.

Vets were also advised to consider BVD in the differential diagnosis of any conditions involving immunosuppression, respiratory disease, early embryonic death, and infertility, in particular.

And they were advised to review their own biosecurity practices to minimise the risk of transferring BVD between herds.

Animal Health Ireland (AHI) reported the prevalence of BVD virus positive calves continuing to decline in 2023, based on BVD tests up to the end of March, of more than 1.2 million calves, about half of the anticipated annual calf crop for the year.

Only 0.02% of calves tested were positive to BVD; they were located in 0.2% of breeding herds tested to date. This represented a decrease in calf prevalence of more than 30-fold since the start of compulsory testing in 2013, when 0.66% of calves born were BVD-positive.

At the end of March, the only 10 square kilometre areas nationally with clusters of more than 12 BVD cases were two areas in North Kerry. The region also had two clusters of nine to 12 cases near the Co Limerick border.

The status of almost all animals in the country's 83,000 breeding herds is now known. There are only 135 animals born before the start of the compulsory programme that were never tested or produced a calf. Most of these animals are in beef herds.

But 18,000 animals born after 2013 (mostly in 2022 or 2023) don't have a valid result (including a small number with an initial empty result, that were not retested). It is important that these animals are tested, said the AHI. It is legally required to test all animals of unknown status, including those born before 2013.

At the end of March, 97% of all herds and 95% of breeding herds had acquired negative herd status (NHS), and a further 4,025 were ineligible only due to having a small number of untested animals.

NHS is an important milestone for any herd, but also brings an economic benefit, because laboratories using the RT-PCR test offer testing at reduced costs to NHS herds.