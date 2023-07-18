Dairygold drops milk price by 2c

Dairygold has dropped its price for June milk supplies by 2c.

It has confirmed its quoted milk price of 38c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

The June milk price equates to an average June farm gate milk price of 40.9c per litre, based on average June milk solids, achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

The quoted milk price for June based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 41.5c per litre.

A company spokesperson commented that "global dairy markets have weakened significantly in the last month and this has reduced the returns on milk".

"This reduction is driven by reduced demand across all product categories," the spokesperson said.

"The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis."

Kerry price

Kerry Group this week also confirmed its June price, holding it at 37c per litre.

At EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the price is 40.61c per litre.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for June, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 39.01c per litre.

A Kerry spokesperson said that prices for commodity dairy have fallen in the past month, with prices in the EU, US and GDT auction all moving in the same direction.

"The demand for dairy has declined further with end users well stocked, slow to call off existing orders and slow to contract new volumes," the spokesperson commented.

"Milk supply is currently more than enough to cover falling demand adding to downward price pressure."

Lakeland

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to confirm its price for June milk, of 37.35c in the Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has held the base price of milk for June at 30p per litre.

A Lakeland spokesperson commented that dairy markets "have remained uncertain over the past month, with demand for products subdued".

"Milk production in many of the main dairy regions remains up on last year albeit the rate of growth has slowed," the spokesperson said.

This is resulting in the supply/demand dynamic remaining out of line which is contributing to this market uncertainty.

"Lakeland Dairies continues to closely monitor the markets in order to return the best possible milk price to our 3,200 farm families."